At every Baptist Church where I have been a member, the congregation would periodically have a time in a service for members to recall Bible verses. During these times the floor is open for anyone quoting their memory verse or passage and telling why this verse or verses were so dear to them. As I have moved from one church to another and participated I have noted most of the Bible verses are basically the same with very few exceptions.
Now that the world is experiencing what is called the “Coronavirus or COVID-19 Pandemic,” Christians should sharpen their minds and hearts with special scriptures to use as their personal arsenal when combating daily attacks we receive which may tend to weaken our resolve and faith in God. Individuals must be ready to stand ready as children of the King to fight off the wiles of the devil. The Apostle Paul said it best, “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand” (Eph. 6:10-13, NKJV).
As we wait together until there is a break in this crisis, let us go to God’s Word for encouragement. The Bible is full of these gems that God has placed at our fingertips. The first one is used by many of my friends around the world. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding. In all our ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your ways” (Prov. 3:5-6, NKJV). Of course these words are directed to believers. The key word is “trust” which is a synonym of faith. Webster defines ‘trust’ as “Firm belief or confidence in, honesty, integrity, faith; reliance.” I would add, total dependence knowing that Jesus cannot, will not, nor has ever failed. Take it off yourself and give it to God in prayer and leave it. Our Lord will take care of it.
Second, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil. 4:13, NKJV). This verse has become a partner which I call upon on a daily basis. When I feel like giving up because of my daily pain, I ask God to let me take the next step knowing He is with me and will never leave me. Jesus is a Friend who will never let me down.
Next we have to find comfort when fear invades our lives as COVID-19 has done for this nation. However, the Apostle Paul makes it clear God does give us fear but the opposite, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and a sound mind” (2 Tim. 1:7, NKJV). As our pastor said in his Sunday message, death can be the best friend we have. Jesus died on the cross to give us relief from any fear. He went to the cross to prepare the way to our heavenly home. Let’s look at it positively. Jesus has brought us through the face of death and let us escapes. We should continue to trust and obey!