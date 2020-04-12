I’m beginning to feel little stings of guilt. There are so many essential workers in what’s left of the economy. I wonder how many grocery store employees have elderly or at-risk relatives at home. Their daily exposure to customers who may very well be asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus says so much about their courage and determination.
It’s doubly so of first responders and health care workers. Too many are working hellacious hours in high-stress environments, only to end their shifts with extraordinary measures to keep their families safe. Many undress in the garage, make a beeline for the shower, stuff their clothes in the washer, and only then begin to relax. Often that relaxation is punctuated by involuntary mental reruns of the last shift’s worst and best moments, and apprehensions about the next. Light at the end of the tunnel? It isn’t much more than a solitary candle at the moment.
America’s rates of infection and mortality are leading the world, and far more dire than those of the nations that practiced national policies of extreme mitigation protocols. Singapore, Japan and South Korea can truly say they have the pandemic under control. Our president tells us daily that we’re the envy of the world in our testing and suppression, but it’s a lie.
The United States and Great Britain are losing the battle to COVID-19 at an astonishing rate, although thankfully, New York is starting to flatten the curve. Are we prepared to quarantine everyone who may have been exposed to the virus for any reason in a community established for that sole purpose? The Japanese have done it.
We still have a kaleidoscope of questions yet to be answered. Is a person exposed to an asymptomatic carrier the receiver of a smaller viral load than one exposed to an active COVID-19 patient’s cough? Does the viral load of initial exposure have any correlation to the subsequent severity of the illness once it manifests itself? How many asymptomatic carriers are walking the street? And the most important question, do we have the national will to do what’s necessary to duplicate what’s been done in other countries to ameliorate the worst the coronavirus can visit upon us?
Even if we find viable answers to these questions in the next few months, others may remain the subject of research for years to come. How, for example, did the virus migrate from bats to humans in the first place? If we knew the answer to that, it might very well help us develop better defensive measures in the future.
COVID-19 is a longer-duration infection than we’ve seen with other flu-like illnesses. Why do victims coast along, feeling ill but functional, only to crash around the eighth day in, with that crash too often being catastrophic? The fluid that shuts off the lungs’ ability to absorb oxygen shows up with a telltale “ground glass” look on X-ray scans of the lungs. Sometimes ventilators can pump enough oxygen into what’s left of the lungs’ functional lining to keep the patient alive. Sometimes even this fails.
The Chinese reported that young, strong patients were able to fight off the infection without too much drama. So it came as a shock when New York hospitals started seeing catastrophically compromised lung function in youthful patients without co-morbidities such as diabetes, renal failure or weak immune systems. People in the prime of life were dying, too. Apparently, the infection sometimes moves so quickly that patients with a strong immune system can have that immune response go berserk in what’s known as a cytokine storm. The body’s overreaction is powerful enough to kill. We need to know more about that phenomenon.
Very young children, however, have rarely died from the coronavirus (though children aren’t invincible either). Typically, kids and older people are in the same risk category for diseases like the flu. But it’s not so with COVID-19: About 80 percent of deaths have been people 65 and older, while only a handful of children have died from the illness. Why that’s true is one of the coronavirus’s biggest mysteries. It may be that surface receptors in the cells of children’s bodies have a resilience that wears off later in life. The phenomenon could be a factor in vaccine development during the crucial coming months.
If you’ve had COVID-19 and recovered, you’re immune to a reinfection, right? Well, not always. There are reports of reinfection out there. Yes, the various tests for infection have not been perfect. Therein lies your grain of salt when considering these stories. But we’ve lived with SARS-CoV-2 (the official name of the virus) for such a short time, questions of long-term immunity can’t be definitively answered. It appears that the vast majority of recovered COVID-19 patients have reliable immunity for awhile, at least. The issue matters because understanding whether long-term immunity is the norm will have major ramifications for controlling the pandemic, and could enable officials to lift social-distancing restrictions for people who have already gotten sick.
Shockingly, there are people among us who think it a good idea to contract COVID-19 deliberately for the purpose of getting a jump on immunity. Indeed, some of that thinking extended to the leaders in Great Britain and Sweden: “Let’s hold back from intervention, and see what happens.” As it turns out, for individuals, a mild case with the virus is hardly mild, and goes on for weeks. There is no shortcut to immunity. And even if one recovers from that ordeal, the long-term consequences for humans are not known. As for the U.K. and Sweden, neither of those nations is equipped to handle the peak of the outbreak that’s still weeks away. They don’t have enough ICU beds, ventilators, medical personnel or PPE.
Another unknown: We have yet to determine if seasonal changes influence the rate of infection or the intensity of individual illness. Unpublished research by a team of scientists in Beijing found that “high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19, respectively, even after controlling for population density and GDP per capita of cities.” Knowing how much, if at all, the novel coronavirus is affected by changing seasons would help governments around the world better deploy resources to confine its spread.
The remaining questions involve the “when” of an effective vaccine, and what the long-term consequences of the disease might be for recovered patients for the rest of their lives. An attack of COVID-19 is an assault on the body at a systemic level. Is lung function fully restored after a week on a ventilator? We have little idea what symptoms might recur in the coming years for any given patient.
We’re braced for a rough several weeks. When the outbreak subsides, we must resist the rush to get back to normal. It’s an absolute necessity if we’re to avoid a second or third wave of illness and death. And until we have a widely available vaccine, we have to be prepared to confront a new normal with ongoing mitigation measures. And even then, the trauma of this pandemic will echo for decades. Generosity all around should be our watchword, for many will have suffered life-changing upheaval. Generosity of spirit may be as impactful as a vaccine. Be safe and well.
Sources: Dr. Greta Bauer in The New York Times; Dr. Anthony Fauci, unpublished manuscript; Dr. Tait Shanafelt in JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association).