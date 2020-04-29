Some mornings I look out the window of my house and see the neighbor’s cat looking up at the little birds in our birdfeeders. Some time ago, I remember another neighbor, who loved birds, told me how upset he was that the cats were stalking the birds as they were feeding in his birdfeeder. Though I did not like it, I shrugged it off as of little importance. Now that I have my own feeders you can believe I don’t like it when I see the cats posed to pounce on an innocent bird or see feathers scattered in my yard knowing one was too slow. Ironically, I was never concerned with the cat problem until becoming personally involved.
Even though the Bible tells us to share each others’ problems, we normally do not want to get involved until the situation involves us. In the Bible people were bringing children to Jesus for his touch. The disciples wanted to turn them away as the Master did not have time. Yet, Jesus responded telling them to let the children come to him for such were the kingdom of God. How do you think the disciples would have felt if one of the children had been their child or grandchild?
Every day a family experiences a crisis where a family member is near death. A few years ago, I ministered to two families whose loved ones were dying. Though people in the adjacent rooms felt sorrow for the families, they could not really feel their pain until they were placed in the same position. One thing I try not to do is tell a person who is suffering from some type tragedy, “I know how you feel.” Even if we have experienced the very same life situation, we do not know the spiritual level of the person or the person’s personal involvement with the situation. Thus, we may think we know exactly how they feel, but we can’t unless we live within that person’s body, mind and heart. None of us handle grief in the same way.
For example, once I ministered to two families where the father died. The cases were similar, but one had to go through the trauma of making the decision to remove life support. The other died with no hope of recovering and the family did not have to experience the final decision to take away the last hope of keeping the father alive. In addition the grieving person’s spiritual level has much to do with how the family reacts to such life situations.
Most would think ministers know what to do when they encounter someone in pain. Truthfully, it is never easy dealing with strangers who are hurting. Nonetheless, we need to make ourselves available. There have been times I have held back without responding to a person in crisis and my Lord has reminded me of my neglect. Every time I have rendered assistance to a person in pain God has taken care of the situation, and I left knowing God had led me to the opportunity to minister. Let us not be guilty of passing on the other side of the street as did the Rabbi and Levite in Jesus’ parable of the “Good Samaritan.”