Whether Republican, Democrat, or Independent, a war time President needs to take charge. We are in war time. We have a major problem with no effective leadership and responsibility.
The current President has defaulted leadership to the governors of the 50 states to, solve the pandemic crisis. He claims the federal government should only serve as a backup for the states who should develop their own stock piles of goods and services. His unqualified son-in-law advisor states, “we have our own stockpile” which is not for the purpose of the states. We must realize that the states
together are the federal government.
The purpose of the Executive Branch of government's primary goal is to assure the safety and security of its people. The past 2 and half years under Trump's leadership has seen reductions in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes for Health (NIH), and pandemic prevention. Mr. Trump blames the Obama Administration for the present situation. For over a decade the GOP has proposed elimination of the Obamacare programs for the expanding of funding for Medicaid and care for those with pre-existing conditions. Now the GOP is proposing bailing out health insurance companies so they can cover coronavirus testing and treatment expenses for the uninsured populations. Two years ago the Trump Administration eliminated the Pandemic Task Force of the federal government.
In the Trump model, companies should mass produce Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), ventilators, masks, etc. in competition with each other. No price controls were mandated as they should have been. Previously a surgical mask was sold for 7 cents, now some states are paying upwards of $7 each. In many cases FEMA is selling masks for prices in excess of market prices. One of the best ways to stop the spread of the virus is to social or physical distancing, yet nine GOP governors refuse to implement this mitigation measure. Cloth masks are now recommended for public use, yet the President himself refuses to wear one. Very few kings, queens, and other monarchs visit the White House anyway since there is a travel ban. Actions often speak louder than words. The President should set a good example, and he or she should base decisions on scientific and expert opinion, not on gut feelings and false hopes.
White House news conferences should provide factual information and credible answers to legitimate questions , not just FOX News opinion . More air time should be given to the workers in the field: doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, hospital CEOs, etc. It is after all a battle for our very lives and for those around the world.