God is very explicit with all the instructions that are contained in the Bible. Jesus calls these commandments and makes it clear that the only way we can love Him is to obey His commandments. Jesus said, "He who has my commandments and keeps them, it is he who love me" (John 14:21a) His commandments are much like safety instructions but the consequences are eternal.
Ignore Jesus' warnings recorded in the Ten Commandments indicates we are seeking trouble. When the Israelites entered into Canaan, God told them not to mix with those who were settled there but to destroy or run them out. He knew that if they mixed, the Israelites would follow the gods of the Canaanites. Thus, they would break the First Commandment, “Thou shall have no others gods before me.” As you know that was exactly what happened thereby leading them away from the One True God.
In our society today, we are doing the very same thing. The God may not be a graven image but the United States of America is infatuated with riches. The more we get the more we want. Some call it capitalism but God calls it sin--we put the desire for riches above God and He is not happy.
For years I have been an avid sports fan and participated as long as I could in many activities. Now I mostly watch others play along with other eager fans. This disease is prevalent in every sport it would be impossible to list all of them. In the last year there have been reports of fathers abusing coaches to the point of death because their son was not given the opportunity to play. If Christ came back on a given Sunday I wonder where most of the supposed believers would be. I am not inferring it is a sin to watch sports. However, it is a matter of where we place our priorities. Anything we put above God is a sin. We cannot put sports figures or any sport above our God. He is a jealous God.
Talking about this subject is much like the preacher who preached a sermon on the ills of alcohol, chewing tobacco and smoking. Two of the ladies in his flock kept saying, “Amen, preacher, keep up the good work.” When the message changed to the sins of gossip and back-biting the ladies changed their tune and said, “He has now gone to meddling”. Most do not want to hear about our sins for we are afraid of being convicted by the Holy Spirit. The Bible says the Holy Spirit convicts man of sin, righteousness and the judgment. “And when He has come, He will convict the world of sign, and of righteousness, and of the judgment” (John 16:8, NKJV). Time has come when we are convicted of our wrong doings, our lack of following Jesus and His righteousness and become afraid of the final judgment. We have to let God’s Word fall where it may.