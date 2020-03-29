Staying inside isn’t much of a burden for me. In fact, it’s pretty much what I do. As it turns out, there are scenarios in which introversion is an asset. We’re in just such a time.
The universe is great at concocting adverse circumstances, but somebody will almost always still be able to flourish. This is my time, wielding the mighty remote keyboard and mouse. But stay away from me if you’ve been exposed. In fact, just stay away.
And so my lifestyle hasn’t changed much in recent weeks. On the other hand, my wife, Quin — that’s another story. Quin is gregarious and talented, one of the team of art teachers at Concord High. As you might imagine, art requires a good deal of one-on-one instruction, and she gets to know her students.
She sings in the choir at Central United Methodist Church, and with The Charlotte Festival Singers, a semiprofessional chorus that performs several concerts every year in North and South Carolina, including Charleston’s Spoleto Festival.
Well, all of this has been turned on its collective head in the last two weeks. She’s still teaching, albeit online with lesson plans she’s had at the ready for years that include PowerPoint and video demonstrations. And she still has person-to-person contact with students over the phone and through email. All the while, she’s learning new computer programs that appear almost daily from Cabarrus County School System.
It wouldn’t be correct to call this uncharted territory because so much of it has been anticipated and preplanned. But, it’s a huge lifestyle shift. Plus, all that communal singing has been put on hold for at least the short term.
There is one area of endeavor in which Quin is a stranger in a strange land — cooking. Stating it as charitably as possible, she doesn’t have a natural inclination. When other young ladies her age were learning to wage war with sugar, butter and flour at their mothers’ side, my future wife was shooting hoops with her brothers, learning tennis and softball, and doing so at a level that earned varsity letters during every semester of her four years as a Concord High School student, as well as a tennis scholarship at Wingate University. (Editor’s note: Quin is a member of the Cabarrus County Sports Hall of Fame.)
Quin’s heritage is replete with wonderful cooking. Maude, her maternal grandmother, was one of those legendary Moravian bakers who could turn out the lightest, thinnest, most ethereal sugar cookies every year during the holidays in Salem, North Carolina.
And her mom, who was the sort of cook who could do a lot with a little, tried to include her when making family favorites. But somehow the sessions devolved into fussin’ and banishment. What might have been a natural process of handing down generational skills degenerated into clouds of smoke and spills that warped the kitchen floorboards. And so, a born-and-bred heritage of cookery dies a terrible and inexorable death.
Today, she can burn the same piece of toast twice in five minutes. Eggs over medium will have runny whites one morning, and solid yolks the next. And you can forget about concoctions such as a Mornay sauce or a bechamel; they’re not in her repertoire. The more the Pillsbury Doughboy can do for her in pre-prep, the better. A plate of hot food will be pretty, the artist’s eye never fails her, but it won’t be hot.
What she prepares, she prepares with love. And I eat it, all of it. I’ll do so if I know what’s good for me. What’s for dinner tonight? I’m told we’ll have good ol’ American tacos. There’s hope; those taco kits are nearly foolproof. Arriba!
So, don’t feel excluded if you haven’t received your dinner invitation from us. Quin isn’t ready to share her culinary skills with the world. Not yet.