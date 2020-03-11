A few weeks before Valentine’s Day I misplaced my wedding band. Until that day I had always been careful to not lose it. My wife, Barbara, presented that band to me on our wedding night June 20, 1959 at Westside Baptist Church in Cheraw, South Carolina. Prior to the exchange of the rings the minister said something similar to these words, “These rings are the symbol of eternity, having no beginning and no end. So may your love be without end. The precious metal of which these rings are made is that which is most endurable and least tarnished, so may your love be the same, true and everlasting.” Barbara and I have often recalled that part of the wedding ceremony because the minister mistakenly gave the wrong rings to us. We quickly corrected the situation when kneeling for the wedding prayer.
My wedding band meant so much to me but when I discovered that my ring was gone I felt guilty because I had noticed it was loose. Anyhow, I started a search all over the house including the trash receptacles going through every piece of garbage. I took a flashlight and checked the floors and under the bed. I went through my favorite chair thinking it might have fallen out while I was sitting. I never stopped my search tracing my steps. Barbara tried to console me by promising to buy a replacement. All I could do was keep looking at my hand still feeling the weight of the missing band.
When I went to bed that night I finally asked God to help me. I was drawn to the love Barbara and I had for each other and that ring had been a constant reminder. First, time was spent reminiscing about the wonderful early years at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and the coming of our first two children, Donald and Gail. God gave us almost 5years in Myrtle Beach when He moved us to Langley Air Force Base Virginia where Steven was born in 1966. These years were not the best because I spent a major part of three years on the road helping install computers across the United States.
A highlight of those years was when we rededicated our lives to the Lord and joined New Market Baptist Church where we were able to grow in Christ. Only through God were we able to survive those days apart but God Blessed us. During those days on the road my wedding band was a continuous reminder of Barbara and the children who could not travel with me.
In September 1969 I was separated from Barbara and the kids for a year in Thailand. My wedding band kept me thinking of the wonderful wife back home. We kept in touch by daily letters and MARS calls which were not the best but a way to hear her voice. From there we were assigned to Hickam Air Force Base Hawaii for almost 4 years together as family watching the children grow. I would say this was our best assignment having ideal weather and a great church, The First Southern Baptist Church of Pearl Harbor, to support us.
The next move was to Montgomery, Alabama for 18 months where I retired from the United States Air Force. From there we moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina where I took my first civilian job with Texfi Industries in Fayetteville, N.C. After four years we were off to Greensboro for another four years and finally to Concord where we finally settled for the last 35 years. God has always been good to us because jobs were available for us, mine with Fieldcrest Cannon and Barbara with Cabarrus Memorial Hospital.
Since coming here God called me to a fulltime pastorate at Memorial Baptist Church in Kannapolis. I served over 10 years followed by a number of interims at local Baptist churches. What a wonderful life to have lived with Barbara as my loving partner.
You can see why I was so upset when my wedding band was missing. But to give you the rest of the story, My Son-in-law, Ken, found my wedding band in the street in front of our mail box just about 24 hours later. It had not been run over, but as God planned waiting to be found. He blessed me with the best wife in the world and a gold band bearing memories of almost 61 years of marriage and our Anchor, the Lord Jesus Christ.