When I was young, like really young, I received a small duckling from a neighbor. Rats had killed several of the small ducks, and the adult ducks were no longer around. Now, as any really young person would do, I came up with a very original name for my new pet duck. I called him Quacky.
Little ducks are pretty cool in that they naturally follow you wherever you go. They also maintain a perfect fall-behind line that would make any elementary school teacher blush with pride. If I went to the bathroom, Quacky would waddle behind me. If I went outside to play, Quacky would waddle behind me. If I went to bed at night, well, you get the idea now ... Quacky would waddle behind me.
There are two things little ducks are not good at. One, they aren’t necessarily the quietest creatures. Quacky was a very adequate name for the little fella. So much for the school teacher being proud of her well-behaved students, huh? Second, little ducks are not very good at becoming house-trained. And if you have ever been left a deposit on your windshield from any type of bird that was sitting on the powerline above your vehicle, you understand that the mess isn’t the easiest to clean.
After about a month of making sure Quacky would become a good adult duck by being able to eat and drink on his own, as well as losing his yellow feathers and black mask (he had black furry feathers in a band around his head) and gaining real feathers, I was convinced by my parents it was time to set Quacky free.
Of course, I knew deep down that Quacky would never leave me. After all, Quacky followed me everywhere, just like good little ducks do. But I humored my parents and reluctantly agreed to give it a go.
We went to the side of the lake and I picked up Quacky, spoke a few words as I nestled him under my chin against my neck, and then set him down near the water. Needless to say, the one thing ducks like better than falling in line to follow their parent is to swim in the water. It was the last I saw of Quacky.
That brings us to the point of this story. No, this isn’t a story of whether it is best to let something be free or not. This is a story of other little animals like my little duck.
This is the time of year when little animals of all species are out and about. There are little birds that cannot fly that you may find on the ground. There are little deer that may seem to be lost from their mother. There are little snakes that are trying to find warmth in your flower bed. Well, maybe I shouldn’t have typed that last sentence, although it is true.
If you find a little animal, more often than not it is best to leave it be. Mother deer will not stray far from little baby deer. Mother bears will not either. Yes, that is meant to put a little fear in you.
Baby birds that still do not have feathers nor the strength to fly, can use your help if you know where their nest is. Contrary to some beliefs, birds do not smell human scent on a bird and decide to never care for the young again. Birds can’t really smell. Just put them back in the nest if you can do so without messing around too much.
Little snakes? Yes, you should leave most of them be as well, for a couple of reasons. Most snakes you encounter are probably good snakes. They will grow up and keep things such as rats and bad snakes away. As for bad baby snakes, well, they cannot control their venom, and if they do sneak an attack on you while you get close enough to do something with them, it could be a pretty painful encounter.
And if you come across a baby duck, just think of my beloved Quacky.