Recently, among the comments under the Independent Tribune’s Facebook posting of one of my politically contentious columns was this: “Gerry Dionne loves him some Gerry Dionne.” Obviously one of my fans because he knows me so well.
Yes, I love me. I love me some Gerry Dionne. Show me a person who does not have some love in his or her heart for the self, and I’ll show you a person who’s in trouble. Your parents’ love for you is a template for it. Self-love is part of your earliest awareness. It’s integral with how you learn to be a person.
Self-love isn’t narcissism. And it doesn’t mean we think only of ourselves.
Think back to your graduation from college or high school. Most of us heard the inescapable cliché of commencement speeches that the education you received during your years at that institution was not so much about what you learned, but about how you learned to think. It’s a little insulting, isn’t it? The person delivering that address assumed you didn’t know how to think before you began your classes there.
I graduated from a college run by Benedictine monks. The best teaching monks were less about facts, or learning how to think, and more concerned with what we chose to think about. They knew something about their students. They knew that it was important to help them channel their sense of self-worth because of the impact it would have on the choices made regarding career paths, the opposite sex, or the war in Vietnam. The guidance the monks brought to bear concerned what subjects are worthy of sustained attention. Here’s a hint: Thomas Aquinas walks into a bar ...
Consider: Any memory you have, whether your life thus far is long or short, has you at the center. You may not be the main actor; that entity may be a parent or sibling, or a starfish. But your consciousness is the lens through which the scene happens in the video of your mind. That places you at the center of the universe. That, Dear Reader, is our default sense of self, interacting with our time and place in existence.
Adolescence is the time of life in which we’re most at danger of losing the love we feel for ourselves. Change comes quickly during those years, and many of us worry we’re not measuring up. If we lack prowess in math or athletics, it can take a toll. By late adolescence, there’s pressure to start moving toward a career choice. The longer this is deferred, the longer we feel directionless, the more it can drain our sense of self-worth. With a little empathy and caring from teachers, family and mentors, most of us eventually regain the sense of value that others see in us.
So, if we’re stuck with, and on, ourselves in this way, what’s the value of an education? Do we, as a result of our studies, see ourselves in Socratic terms, in which we offer questions about our existence? Yes, that might work well for us if we ask the right questions; making good choices about what to think, and what to offer the world.
You’re in traffic. Someone cuts you off, trying to get ahead of your car. Your first impulse triggers anger. But, are you sufficiently comfortable with yourself to wonder why that person made such a move? It’s possible the driver is a father with an injured child hurrying to the emergency room.
Habits of thought become ossified over time unless you make good choices of where to place those thoughts. If we constantly question what’s happening in our mundane daily interaction with the world, those habits are made more elastic, more open to empathy and a willingness to sacrifice a little bit of ourselves for the person who just surprised us on the highway, or the woman in the grocery checkout line who just snapped at her little boy. She may have a husband at home who’s very sick.
At the very least, the inconvenience of standing in that grocery checkout after a tiring day at work can take on meaning beyond the borders of our social distancing. That’s a mindset that says volumes about emotional intelligence and our reserve of self-love.
We, all of us, choose something to venerate. There’s something in your life to which you devote yourself. There are folks who make quite a show of their weekly visit to church, but God may not be uppermost in their minds. It may very well be that money is the motivating monolith that’s taken up residence in our thoughts. Church may just be the medium for display.
Others are obsessed with beauty, with time and money spent on sex appeal and attractiveness. When the wrinkles start to appear, the reasons to live start to die away. At best, it’s a transitory platform on which to base self-worth.
Some of us hold intellect in highest esteem, but this causes us to look over our shoulder for the guy who’s smarter. No matter how brilliant you are, there’s always someone waiting in the wings, ready to eat your lunch. Who says you have to be the smartest person in the room?
If you’re lucky enough for your chosen partner in life to be your best friend and love, then you’ve discovered that love itself is the prime motivator; the object, and subject, of veneration. With love and empathy as the lens through which you see the world, hardships still present themselves, but you won’t face them alone. In a rhetorical sense, God and love are synonymous.
Love of self is the wellspring of your love for other beings, human and animal. It’s the source of your empathy and your philanthropy. It’s how you overcome fear of needles to give blood. It’s how you get past the discomfort of wearing a mask to help protect those for whom the novel coronavirus is a mortal threat. It’s how you power through your shyness to offer a kind word. And it’s how you give a gentle answer to those who leave hostile Facebook comments.