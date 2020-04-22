Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?
Do Christians really look for Jesus to return and actually expect to be resurrected as He was? I pray our faith in the resurrection is much stronger than what we show for lost people. We often come to church expecting nothing, and receive nothing. We do not anticipate anyone surrendering their lives to Jesus and that is exactly what happens.
Do you realize people who do not know Jesus as their Savior will not be resurrected? They are doomed to hell. It would be even more horrifying at judgment to find you are in the wrong line, because you never believed in the resurrection. We should be more confident than the disciples because we have God’s word as proof of the resurrection.
I believe strongly Bill and Gloria Gaither’s beautiful song, “Because He Lives” is the top Christian song written in the last 75 years. Some songs become popular for a while and fade in popularity but this hymn of the faith rates with “Amazing Grace” and “Victory in Jesus.” The words written by Gloria express exactly the promise Jesus gave His disciples before His crucifixion, “A little longer and the world will see me no more, but you will see Me, Because I live, you will live also” (John 14:19, NKJV).
I wonder while we are cooped up at home with COVID-19, not able to go anywhere and not knowing what will happen, we adopt the chorus of the Gaither’s song as a statement of faith and recite it or sing it to let off frustration and fear we may be carrying... “Because He lives I can face tomorrow, Because He lives all fear is gone, Because I know He holds future. And life is worth the living just because He lives.” I don’t know about you but I love it and the words overwhelm me each time I hear it sung or played. This can be a way of showing joy in worship to Jesus who loved us and gave His life to provide a full and meaningful life which is eternal.
Isn’t it wonderful that Jesus gave every believer in the world that same promise and they too can sing that song with full assurance they too will see Him. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16, NKJV)?