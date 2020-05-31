“Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.” (Luke 12:15)
Several years ago while living out of the area, my wife and I drove up and spent the weekend with her parents.
A couple whom they were good friends with came over to visit and show us their new Cadillac. Now this is a good Christian couple, tithers, and who have worked hard all their lives. Since they had no children to raise and educate, they had some extra money to spend on a few luxuries.
I went outside to admire the car with the husband. He said, “Take a look at these tires. They cost $1,200.”
“$1,200 for a set of tires. You have got to be joking.”
“No, not $1,200 for the set,” he said. “They cost $1,200 each. Why, I had 32,000 miles on the last set when I traded, and they looked brand-new.”
I could not believe how blind he was to his own extravagance. Those tires exemplified poor stewardship. No one can ever convince me that God would agree that it was OK to shell out $4,800 for a set of automobile tires. There are just too many needs where that kind of money can make a difference. That is why I think the Bible says, “But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce your wealth.” (Deuteronomy 8:18)
As I searched for Scriptures for this week’s column, I ran across the story of the adulterous woman. The Scribes and the Pharisees had brought a woman to Jesus who had been caught in adultery. They reminded him that Mosaic law commanded that she be stoned. But Jesus told them, “If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone at her.” (John 8:7)
I realized as I read that verse that I had thrown stones at others rather than look at sin in my own life. God has been very good to me, but the real value from those blessings is determined by what I do with them. That’s why Jesus said, “From everyone who has been given much, much will be demanded; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.” (Luke 12:48)
God convicted me to look at how I was using what he had given to me instead of how someone else was spending their money. I was embarrassed by what I saw. So Robbie and I agreed to make some lifestyle changes.
Oh, we may not have a set of $4,800 tires, but we saw the same unwise use of the resources that God has given us. I know now that I had no right to cast that first stone.
I sure am glad we serve a forgiving God. But I have to admit that sometimes I wonder what he sees in a sinner like me. There I stood ready to condemn sin in the life of someone else when I was guilty of the same sin. Isn’t it great that our sins are covered by the blood of Jesus and that there are no limits to his forgiveness?
What about you? How are you using the resources God has given to you?
Listen to what Jesus says: “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life will find it.” (Matthew 16:24-25)