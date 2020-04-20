The COVID-19 pandemic has touched each of us. Hundreds of thousands have already experienced the infection firsthand with many more to come. The impacts of this virus are neither uniform nor equal for each of us.
For some families, like mine, it has been the threat posed to high-risk loved ones. My family and I care for my grandmother with Alzheimer’s and we fear what catching COVID-19 would mean for her. Without effective treatments, or ideally a vaccine, her chances of surviving such an illness are frighteningly low. For others, including many working families across the country, COVID-19 has led to unexpected unemployment and tremendous financial strain. In the midst of that, families are also adjusting to a completely new daily existence with school closures, food shortages, and social isolation.
As a senior in college, COVID-19 has created tremendous uncertainty for my classmates and me regarding our employment opportunities. This final stage of our college career was to be one of the best years of our lives and we expected to reach the end of our time in college with hope and excitement for what the future would bring. Instead, the pandemic has completely disrupted normal life and left us with anxiety and apprehension. We are tough and we will persevere, but the job market my peers and I face as we make this transition is a boneyard of what it was prior to COVID-19.
Experts agree that the pandemic will only end with a vaccine, or at least a proven treatment, and I could not support this effort more. The U.S. leads the world in medical research, and we have a proven track record of finding solutions in times of crisis, such as this. The domestic pharmaceutical industry has mobilized all of their resources in the war on COVID-19, and they deserve our support. There are a few hundred clinical trials underway for testing, treatments, and vaccines but the threat of government interference and unnecessary restrictions is cause for concern. Hampering the process with red tape and secondary agendas will cost us valuable time that we do not have to spare.
Our elected officials need to work together, with each other, and with the private sector for the common good of the people. We need better testing, better treatment, and a vaccine for COVID-19 so that we can get back to normal. Partisan politics will only hurt the medically vulnerable, the worried families, and the economy. We all must work together to accomplish the goal of beating COVID-19.
America wants to get back to work. College seniors, like myself, from across the country want to pursue our dreams and start our careers. That will only be possible with pharmaceutical innovation. All Americans are counting on science to find treatments and a vaccine that will restart the economy and breathe life back into the job market. But they need our support and they need elected officials to let them do their job. Now is the time for persistence, collaboration, and politicians working together.