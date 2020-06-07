I could only cry. The video of George Floyd’s death is so ugly, so beyond repellent that it’s already become one of those cultural memories that will cause pain no matter how much time passes. His distress, panic and suffering juxtaposed with the nonchalance of his killer, once seen, cannot be unseen. No one can erase the assault on our collective understanding of what dark impulses still live in human hearts.
What’s therefore remarkable about the ensuing massive protests is how peaceful they’ve been. There have been some transcendent moments: The 60 police officers in Fayetteville who neutralized a tense standoff with demonstrators when they spontaneously took a knee. What followed were hugs and tears of relief. In many cases, protesters have been seen preventing violence, protecting one another and marching peacefully to demand justice for Floyd’s family. It’s a cause that deserves everyone’s respect.
Now that all four former police officers involved with the event that triggered the unrest have been arrested and charged appropriately, it’s obviously time to give consideration as never before to the underlying injustice that’s bedeviled us as a nation since before we were a nation. The element that serves as underpinning and subsumes everything that transpires between African Americans and everyone else is slavery. African Americans aren’t “other” any more than European Americans are. But most came to the New World by force, in chains, under the whip.
There were never any Italian American slaves; never any Latino American slaves (in significant numbers). No, slavery in America is a uniquely African American experience. Slavery is the mother of all injustice. Blacks learned how to be slaves, or died. So now, as Americans, it’s in our shared heritage, our shared experience, our shared DNA. It was a cornerstone of the body politic and a social given for 400 years. Still incomplete, it’s taken generations for its ill effects to be exorcised from the national subconscious. Every American alive today lives with the continuing ripple effects, the slow dying of the monumental injustice of the master-slave relationship. It’s time for that legacy to die a permanent death.
We cannot ask young, idealistic demonstrators to work out the legalities and protocols of what needs to happen next. They’ve done their job. They have our attention. Yet it’s clear the most thoughtful among the protesters will have a voice in subsequent talks about the changes that must take place in the criminal justice system, and in our everyday lives.
We cannot, as Sen. Tom Cotton would have it, obviate the need for change by forcing it into a box and slamming the lid shut with military force. Today’s demonstrators have iPhones. They ensure the whole world is watching. And they can access information about posse comitatus as they place flowers on the street where George Floyd died.
The onslaught of Covid-19 has focused attention on a slew of festering inequalities; disparities in education, literacy, job loss, crowded housing, food deserts with their corollaries of malnutrition, diabetes and obesity. Thus, blacks disproportionately suffer from coronavirus infection. George Floyd’s suffering would have been too much to bear in any case. The congregate effect of all of it has been a perfect storm of adverse circumstance.
The difficulty as recently experienced is a very different animal from when I was a young idealist. In the ’60s there was very little ambiguity about the struggle for voting rights, or the right to eat, sleep or live in civilized surroundings. The people who opposed civil rights were not subtle about it. It was in your face with a snarl. Fear and loathing animated it. We have abundant filmed and recorded evidence. The city fathers of Birmingham set dogs and fire hoses on black residents carrying signs. It was easier then to separate the good guys from the bad.
I understand the anger that prompts young residents of Minneapolis to burn parts of their own neighborhood. I’ve seen similar rage in other contexts. Perhaps it comes down to property and values. As a friend of mine stated it, “Blacks have always been safer as property than as human beings.” When commentators speak of destruction, are they attempting to reconcile the value of property versus the value of a life? Which side of the ledger is more important to Sen. Cotton?
Protests are squeaky wheels that get the grease. The key is persistence. And the people who say “enough already with the protests” don’t get it. We have to talk about it. Though it’s true that resuming an unsettled silence will not lead to greater understanding, the talk must lead us to a new resolution. It’s different this time.
When we speak of understanding, when we speak of reconciliation, when we speak of putting aside the distrust that perpetuates the separating wall and causes fear between us, we are holding aloft the kind of human interaction that at its best is called love. That’s the goal. Love is at the end of the process of letting go of our fear. Fear is the root obstacle. The devil isn’t in the details; it’s in the fear that prevents us from tackling the details — patiently, lovingly, one at a time.