“But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but my father only.” (Matthew 24:36)
My adult daughter texted me this week and said, “I think the Lord is coming back.” I replied, “All of this is in the Bible; and the Bible says it’s going to get worse. I pray that all of my children’s hearts are ready, or will be, before it’s too late.”
Did you ever think it could get any worse than it is today? What’s going on has literally separated families from each other. How can you profess to be a Christian and not see Satan’s fingerprints all over what is happening?
So, to answer my daughter’s statement, I don’t know when the Lord is coming back. But, he’s coming, and what we are seeing is not surprising him. It’s just another sign of what he said we would see as we live out our lives here. Here are just a few examples.
False prophets: “For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many.” (Matthew 24:5) All you have to do is watch some of the Christian programming on television. A lot of what you hear is not scriptural. Wealth is not promised any more than perfect health and happiness. And being good is not what gets you into heaven.
Wars and rumors of wars: “But when you hear of wars and rumors of wars, do not be troubled; for such things must happen, but the end is not yet.” (Mark 13:7) There are so many wars going on in this world. Iraq, Afghanistan — the one that really worries me is the war in Syria. What started as a civil war seems very global to me, particularly with Russia, Iran and the U.S. all directly involved.
Strife, famine and natural disasters everywhere: “When I shut up heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among my people.” (II Chronicles 7:13) Think about it. Australian wildfires over the last few months due to a major drought; billions of locusts are now swarming through east Africa, threatening an unparalleled famine; and today, COVID-19, the coronavirus, has most of us at home with our doors locked, afraid to make a run to the grocery store.
Gospel preached throughout the world: “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” (Matthew 24:14) The Bible has been published in 2,018 languages, and the Internet has certainly brought the world closer together. Global communications now enable us to spread the Gospel into every nation in the world.
Godlessness: “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5) Do I really need to say more?
Apostasy: I saved this one for last because it bothers me the most. “Now the Spirit expressly says that in latter times some will depart from the faith, giving heed to deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons, speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their own conscience seared with a hot iron, forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from foods which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.” (1 Timothy 4:1-3) All you need to do is look in your own community, perhaps in your own church. Churches are becoming more ecumenical, embracing New Age philosophy, and denying that Christ is the only way. It has become more important to be politically correct rather than scripturally correct.
My daughter is right. The end is coming, and the signs are everywhere. Read your Bible to learn more about it and — like me — ask your children and grandchildren if their hearts are right with the Lord.