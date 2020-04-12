Ten years ago, I discovered a passion for purity and wanted to yell from the rooftops to share what I had learned. Instead, I called the Independent Tribune and pitched my idea of a new column to the editor. I submitted three examples, and she agreed they were topics worthy of space in a Sunday section. As I look back on the 100-plus columns I have written, I also look ahead, and wonder what humanity will offer me to write about in the next decade, if I’m so lucky to do so.
My first column, dated April 10, 2010, was titled “Reason to Celebrate,” commemorating the 40th anniversary of Earth Day, where local events are organized to bring awareness and appreciation for our global gifts. My writing took on a humanitarian focus as the world revolved and, sadly, my most popular topic (ranked No. 5 in 2018) was titled “The Slave Next Door,” addressing the staggering reality of sex trafficking.
Today, I’m flexing my strongest muscle, my propensity for perpetual positivity. I choose to find gratitude in spite of the recent pandemic and state of quarantine. I recognize a pivotal shift in our thinking, as well as in societal behaviors, due to the COVID-19 virus, and embrace the outcome ahead. Throughout each day, I find myself more thankful for all that I am, all that I have, and all the goodness I see coming. Each time you wash your hands, count your own “buckets of blessings.” You will soon feel the shift, too.
Let’s look at 2030; the drama of our global health concerns has settled, and we are in rhythm with new, healthy habits. Things around the world have improved exponentially and people are more tolerant, kinder and gentler. Humor me, and let’s consider a small fraction of what change we could see in our new normal.
What if? What if we were all forced to take two weeks off each spring and fall, stay at home and allow air pollution to subside, and give public places time to disinfect and recover from our use? What if we used abandoned retail buildings for local needs, to combat homelessness and eradicate poverty? Or to create open markets for local bartering? Or healthy hangouts for teenagers and nonprofit groups?
What if we stopped using disposable products, packaging and plastic (particularly made in China), and returned to our forefather’s remedies before taxing the broken health care system? What if we were responsible for our own sustainability? Would the world learn to share? What if we had to, to survive?
We’ve been heading in the wrong direction for decades, so the tides will take time to turn. We should learn that to affect change, we must be still and focus on our greater purpose inside the human race, but without the race. Everything gets better with rest. In our rest, well begets well. And it allows us time to figure out answers to the questions we’ve overlooked.
In my happy bubble, here are topics we can look forward to:
1. A More Grateful Generation: Our Kids Wake Up with Perspective.
2. Benefits of Playing in the Dirt: Small Farming, Not Big Pharma.
3. Goofy Games, Happy Music and Belly Laughs Top all Charts, for all Ages.
4. Smaller Gatherings Put Quick End to Mass Violence.
5. Planet Breathes Again: Thriving Rainforests and Freezing Icecaps.
6. 5G Homemaking and Digital Downsizing.
7. The Power of the People Reinvented Politics.
8. Teachers and First Responders Paid More than Athletes and Actors.
9. New Comfort Foods: Organic Carrots and Homegrown Zucchini.
10. Online Churches Go Viral as the Dark Web Dies.
11. Dramatic Decline in Divorces due to Revitalization of Wholesome Family Units.
12. He’s got the Whole World in His Hands. Relax.
In the future, let’s look back on the light we became today. Let’s pray that our rearview mirrors blind us, once we sufficiently rest, reflect and grow stronger in the glory of our gratitude. We got this.