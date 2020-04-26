In the late 1980s, I was assigned to Puerto Rico as part of a U.S. Coast Guard detachment. I was required to work long hours and found it difficult to drive to the other side of the island, where my wife and children were living at the time. Every other weekend, I spent time by myself to offload the stresses associated with my clandestine government duties.
I had just started an academia master’s program, and this time gave me an opportunity to focus my mental faculties unobstructed. The requirements of my administrative duties and the additional pressures of an educational institution actually proved to be more stressful than I initially foresaw. Go figure.
One morning, during a normal, routine outing, I was walking along a San Juan harbor pier while a cruise ship was mooring. There was a considerable amount of activity on the wharf. Vendors were getting their kiosks ready for business. Advertising merchants were lying in wait, hoping to catch unsuspecting tourists unawares. And suppliers had cargo on the pier destined for vessels on standby.
Since I found myself in the same location several times a month, I recognized many of the regular vendors. So a 20-minute stroll up and down the pier took hours. OK, so maybe I was a bit of a windbag. As I really had nothing else to do, I often helped several merchants set up shop. At the end, I graciously received a free pastry, a cup of coffee and, on occasion, a knickknack or two. And let’s not forget the hugs and platonic kisses from the female merchants. What? Puerto Ricans are affectionate.
Anyway, as I approached the onramp to the cruise ship, I noticed some friction between what I assumed were several passengers and a ship’s officer. Although the argument seemed civil, you could tell the ladies were unhappy. I didn’t know at the time, but the two women were not passengers at all. They were travel agents who had flown onto the island the night before to meet the ship. They specialized in booking getaways for multiple large, national female organizations.
As I approached the ladies, the topic sparking contention became clear. The argument was related to promises made by the cruise ship staff to current female passengers. Apparently, the ship’s steward and its first mate had assured several female group leaders that there would be plenty of entertainment on board during the cruise.
Come to find out, most ladies had very little interest, if any, in the casinos, dance halls, gaming areas and an assortment of other shipboard activities if it was void of men. Apparently, the entertainment most ladies were expecting had to involve the opposite persuasion. Surprisingly enough, the female-to-male ratio on cruise ships was, and perhaps still is, 10-to-1. That’s crazy, right? Ten women to every man? Wow.
Well, I handed each lady a flower and welcomed them to the island. I told them there were beaches nearby and an assortment of shops in old San Juan. The variety of merchandise ranged widely from inexpensive trinkets to clothing at high-fashion boutiques. There will be something for everyone, I assured them.
The ladies actually wanted to pay me to show them around. I graciously accepted their offer but declined the monetary compensation. In retrospect, I probably should have considered their initial gesture more closely. The outing was tiring, and it cost me a considerable amount of money.
Before I left with the two mature women, the ship’s steward asked to speak with me in private. When the ladies stepped away, he asked me if I wanted a job. I thought the request was a little odd, but harmless. I thanked him for the offer but graciously declined. “I already have a job,” I assured him, but he insisted. He literally pleaded with me to come by that evening and talk to him. So, I agreed.
I returned the ladies to the ship around 9 that evening and made my way up to see the steward. I can’t speak for other cruise lines, but this particular company found it was losing revenue due to its poor gender ratio. It decided to hire men to act as passengers and entertain other customers. So they offered me a daily salary, plus a stateroom at no charge and a stipend to play in the casinos.
I really wasn’t interested, but a free, three- or four-day cruise every other weekend did seem rather fascinating since I had never been. So God knows why, I accepted. Initially I thought that being paid to socialize, dance and pass out pleasantries to the female passengers was quite comedic. I would have done it for free. Well, I’m glad I didn’t because it was exhausting. I was eating like 10 times a day with various groups. I spent at least three hours a day in the gym entertaining a multitude of other people. Then I spend five-plus hours dancing with countless ladies, only to sleep a few hours and do it all over again the following day.
On a positive note, almost all the women I spent time with were ecstatic. Some were less gracious, but those ladies wanted me all to themselves and were jealous of my interactions with others. Perhaps that was normal behavior and to be expected. However, I didn’t like it. Nevertheless, for the most part, the female passengers were gracious, civil and respectful. In other words, they waited their turn and were happy with the time allotted.
So, how did I do it? How did I spend an hour with one group and move on to spend time with another? Easy. I kept an appointment calendar and scheduled activities and events on opposite sides of the ship at different times of the day and asked the ladies to participate in entertainments that kept them away from me for hours. That way, I seldom had to confront rival groups. And trust me, many of the female clusters were adversarial.
At the end of a three- or four-day venture, I was mentally and physically fatigued. Nevertheless, somehow I forgot the grueling effort required to interact with all the different groups because I repeated the exercise several weeks later. But, trust me, two times was one too many. The cruise line generated favorable financial outlooks on this new initiative and hired a substantial team of entertainers.
I graciously excused myself at the end of the second cruise by submitting a formal resignation. I was given a bonus and politely dismissed. However, I was offered and accepted a hiring consultant position during the next year. At the end, I had a whole new perspective and appreciation for the entertainment industry and the role it plays in our society.
To be honest, I initially thought that being hired as an escort was rather intrusive. However, I don’t ever wish to suggest that unsuspecting tourists were not genuinely engaged by those hired to make their trips more memorable. It was harmless fun and helped so many make exceptional memories. I was considered a friend by all those I engaged, and that’s the way I’ll remember the experience.