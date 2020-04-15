Some of my trying steps in life were to learn to swim, to ride a bicycle, and drive a car. Strangely enough, I learned these by trial and error without a teacher because no one had the patience or time to deal with me.
When starting to swim I first learned to hold my breath under water. Then before ever attempting to take an over hand stroke, I did as most and perfected the “dog paddle”. When learning to do over hand strokes, I swam around a swimming pool taking strokes until I would begin to sink then I would reach for my safety valve, the side of the pool. It was a long struggle, but I made it.
My first bicycle adventure was much the same. One day when alone I climbed on my friend’s bike and began to balance and pedal. I had watched my friend ride and did basically as he. As most rookies my first experience with stopping ended in a crash.
When the time came for me to drive a car, again, the self-learning method was employed. My dad was sick at the time and my mother did not drive, so I convinced dad I could drive but needed a little practice. Therefore, he allowed me to drive his ¾ ton company truck around the yard of the store. Though there was a minimal amount of space, I was able to get fast enough to change all the gears. The truck required double clutching but I learned the technique without a problem. With this practice I was given permission to drive on a dirt road adjacent to the store. In a short time I passed the driving test.
As I grew older I began to seek God, but found out the same thing as the elderly man who testified it took him 40 years to learn three simple truths. “The first is that I could not save myself. The second was God did not expect me to. The last was Christ has done it all.”
The one thing I could not do was to save myself from going to hell. I know it was God Who drew me to Him. The Bible tells us, "For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works lest anyone should boast" (Eph. 2:8-9, NKJV). Thus, I did not have the faith to believe, so God provided the way through His Spirit for me to trust Jesus with my life.
To be consumed by God is hard to understand unless you have experienced it. For once we turn everything over to God we are no longer ourselves we belong to Jesus our Lord. The Apostle Paul wrote "I am crucified with Christ, yet, nevertheless I live, not I, but Christ lives in me" (Gal. 2:20, NKJV). Those who know Jesus as Savior can sing without reservation, "He walks with me and talks with me and tells me I am His own." God gives, He only wants us to reach out to Him in prayer and receive His wonderful gift.