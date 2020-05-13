Some years ago a song was written with the words, “I overlooked an orchid while searching for a rose.” Of course, the words were used in a man and woman relationship basically saying to the girl, I passed you by while searching for something better. Possibly the writer was describing a personal experience, but I am sure someone has at one time or another left a special girlfriend or boyfriend to play the field and never found another that was equivalent to the one he or she had.
During my career in the United States Air Force a policy was adopted that resulted in many airmen being told they had to leave the service because they did not reach a certain level within a predetermined number of years. In many cases very good airmen doing a good job day in and day out were discharged with limited compensation. Nevertheless, the Department of the Air Force decided that regardless of daily performance and military bearing the persons selected were discharged. At the cost of the taxpayer, new men and women were recruited for the Air Force and trained to do the same jobs. In the process they were overlooking many orchids and accepting younger people who were possibly more promotable.
Isn’t it wonderful that God does not eliminate us from His kingdom because we can’t remember every book in the Bible or know all the details of sixty six books? God loves us regardless of our looks, mental aptitude or performance. Everyone should learn as much about His Word as possible, but what makes God smile is when we apply our knowledge in glorifying Him by helping others. God’s word tells us that God does not show partiality, “Now let the fear of the Lord be upon you. Judge carefully, for with the Lord our God there is no injustice, or partiality or bribery” (2 Chr. 19:7, NIV). We may have been “A” students or even might have failed our grade, but God looks at the heart and not our performance. If God scored us on our performance I am afraid many who carried the top scores here below would not make it. God is aware that pride gets in the way sometimes and puts us at the end of the line but we are still His children.
I never thought the USAF “Up or Out” program was fair to many of the people to whom it was applied. The primary reason was that these people were promised at the time of enlistment they would be able to stay in the service for at least 20 years if their job performance was effective. The promise was broken with many of these people. Our government may be lax sometimes in keeping promises, but thank God He stands by His Word. “The Lord is your mighty defender, perfect and just in all His ways; Your God is faithful and true; He does what is right and fair” (Deut. 32:4, GNB). God loves His children and never rejects them.