In the past few months I have seen many Christians who were discouraged because of the pandemic. Some are asking what are we going to do and some are thinking does God really care about America anymore. In all this distress I have not heard the question, “Is God dead?” However, not too long ago there were some who dared ponder that question as being relevant for the time.
For instance on September 1, 1994, Ralph Georgy, wrote an article in the Los Angeles Times titled “The Three Little Words We dare not speak. His writing began, “’God is dead’ Nietzsche wrote 100 years ago. The profound impact of this simple yet deeply disturbing statement lies in its repeated demonstrability. Nietzsche may have believed. God was dead, but we in the 21st century have buried Him six feet under without any hope of resurrection. God’s death is no longer a metaphysical possibility, but rather a reality of our age, when science and technology have become our teleology (the study of final causes).”
Mr. Georgy, a Christian, wrote his article out of disgust by what he saw in America at that time. Most would agree that things are worse today, but all is not lost. There is hope. God is very much alive. Throughout His Word God has given that invitation to seek Him. Moses instructed the children of Israel to Seek the Lord thy God and they would find Him, if they would seek Him with all their hearts and with all their souls.
Moses knew that there was hope in God. However, the person who seeks must be serious and committed. He did not say to go looking for Him in a halfhearted manner, but with everything that was in them. David wrote, "Seek the Lord, and His strength: seek His face evermore” (Psalm 105:4)! The Prophet Isaiah wrote "Seek ye the Lord while He may be found, Call ye upon Him while He is near” (Isa. 55:6).
The world is full of lukewarm Christians. Consequently, we have not kept our guard up and have let the world infiltrate the church rather than the church going out into the world. We need to reverse the trend. The church has to make an impact on the world rather than the other way around. "Ask and it will be given you, seek and ye will find, knock and it will be open unto you" (Matt. 7:7).
No, God is not dead! Our society may act as if God is dead, because they have ignored Him. Yet, God is alive more today than any time in history. He is available to each of us. The command has not changed. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with your entire mind. This is the first and greatest commandment” (Matt 22:37-38).
The words of the old hymn says, “This world is not my home, I am just passing through.” If we are going to make an impact while passing through, the world must see God in us as we walk day-by-day. People see God in nature and all the beautiful things He has created, but people must also see Jesus in His people. God is at work all around us. Do you see Him? Ask to join Him. Do it by being obedient to His commands. He will lift you up and give you courage to go on.