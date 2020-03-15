“Hearing this, Jesus said to Jairus, ‘Don’t be afraid; just believe, and she will be healed.’” (Luke 8:50)
Jesus gave us the real key to healing: “Just believe.”
The problem is there are a lot of Christians who don’t believe that God heals anymore. I used to be one of them. However, God has brought too many accounts of healing my way for me to continue to doubt his healing power.
Several years ago, for example, a friend called me and asked me to pray for his granddaughter. The child had contracted a heart virus, and doctors offered them very little hope. Two echocardiograms revealed that the virus had severely impaired the ability of her heart to keep her alive.
The doctors told the family that death would not come easy. Her weakened heart would eventually cause her lungs to fill with fluid. In other words, she would literally drown.
Her mother told me, “When you looked at her, you wondered if she had the strength to take another breath.”
Managed care forced the child to come home to die. Hospice came with her to help the family care for her and cope with the reality that death was near.
Jesus said, “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.” (Mark 11:24)
Those aren’t empty words. While the family was understandably shocked when doctors told them that their child was going to die, they knew another physician who was greater than any she had yet to see. So they called their friends, who called their friends. The next thing you know, their baby girl had a prayer chain that was asking God to intervene and show the medical community that miracles still happen, even for children from whom all hope has been taken.
“The great physician made a house call that my friends will never forget.”
Their child didn’t die. She started getting better. She gained weight, and when she went back for another echocardiogram, her little heart no longer had a hole in it. There was no leaking valve, and the fluid that was accumulating behind the pulmonary wall was gone.
The doctors told the family that their child’s recovery was nothing short of a miracle. “They even made us sign a consent form so they can write all about it in their medical journals,” her mother later told me.
The Bible teaches that faith heals. Somehow, I think this family knew all along that God would hear the effectual, fervent prayer of righteous men and women. I might have wondered, but they did not.
The child’s father told me the other night, “She’s living proof that somebody else is in charge.”
Amen. In fact, if more of us would stop and think about that one observation, then we would realize that the Apostle Paul was right all along: “That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” (II Corinthians 12:10)