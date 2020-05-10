Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, NORTHEAST GEORGIA, THE SOUTHERN FOOTHILLS OF NORTH CAROLINA, AND THE CHARLOTTE METRO AREA. * WHEN...THROUGH 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&