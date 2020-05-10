Have you been to a hospital lately? Probably not. Most folks believe hospitals top their lists of places to avoid these days. We’ve all seen the news images of frenzied activity; medical staff scampering about covered head to foot with PPE. Emergency rooms and intensive-care units filled beyond their intended capacities.
But, perhaps not everywhere.
Last week I needed some work on my rapidly disintegrating body that, while not what qualifies as an emergency, still demanded action regardless of how I might feel about the whole thing. One of the more exciting parts of growing old involves guessing which body part will be next to post an “out of order” sign. Especially men. Why is it that men fall apart sooner than their female contemporaries? That sounds like a future essay. But, I digress.
Where was I? Ah, yes, the hospital. For residents of Concord and western Kannapolis, our hometown hospital is Atrium Health Cabarrus. It’s been renamed at least a half dozen times since it first opened the doors in 1937. And, of course, it looks very different from the original, relatively modest structure with 46 beds.
When my doctor informed me of my need of a procedure that couldn’t be done in his office, I felt that little tingle of fear that raises the hair on the back of your neck: not because the procedure caused any anxiety, but because of where it would happen. As a member of the virus-of-the-month club, I’m all caught up on the latest protocols, secret elbow bumps and passwords. So I know if there is any place where one might encounter a loose coronavirus waiting in the shadows for a gullible mark, surely the hospital is that place.
I didn’t get enough sleep the night before my procedure. Visions of floating red and blue coronaviruses danced in my head. There I was — a tiny Gerry floating alongside them, like massed jellyfish, all spiky and angry. And I was their prey.
The next morning, my wife drove me to the medical center and lovingly shoved me out of the car. Upon arrival, everyone within sight was masked. What a contrast to the scene at the entrance to Walmart, where perhaps three in 20 shoppers wear a mask, and the 6-foot protocol for social distancing is reduced to 18 inches, if you’re lucky.
No one is allowed to enter Atrium Health without a mask, Kemosabe. If you don’t have one, they will provide it. Everyone is asked if they have symptoms that might indicate a COVID-19 infection; and they take your temperature with one of those little flashlight thingies. Once inside, it was quiet, quieter than I’ve ever known that reception area to be, and yes, I’m the voice of experience. Social distancing is a given. And naturally, the front entrance is a great distance from the area that isolates COVID patients. I was beginning to relax.
For some weeks, Atrium Health, much like the majority of large health care providers in America, decided to put patients with elective procedures to be performed on a temporary hold to make room for an anticipated crush of COVID victims. Elective procedures are normally a substantial and reliable portion of yearly cash flow for these institutions. So, in areas of the country where the COVID onslaught proved to be less of a burden than it might have been, hospital revenue is down. Some rural facilities are actually going out of business. This isn’t what we thought would happen.
With the pandemic at a plateau, Atrium has begun to open back up for a closer-to-normal mode of operation. But, a curious thing happened in the meantime. Many people have decided to stay away, thinking the coronavirus is a greater threat than whatever happens to be wrong with them. Even people with symptoms consistent with heart attack and stroke have been afraid to seek the care they need. Time is critical with these disorders. Any hesitation is more dangerous than COVID-19 exposure, especially today, with emergency rooms operating at below normal capacity, and stringent sanitary procedures up and running.
My admission process was touch-free and socially distanced at every step. It was even much abbreviated from what I had become accustomed to. At the appointed hour, technicians did what they were supposed to do with me. I never once felt exposed or in danger of viral infection. It was evident the place was scrupulously clean. In a few hours, my wife, against her better judgement, picked me up near the entrance, and all was well.
I hope you see my point. While it will be the norm for doctor’s office visits to be virtual in the foreseeable future, and masks will be required dress at any medical facility, it’s nevertheless reasonably safe to have that pesky hernia or bunion surgery attended to.
I have two more identical experiences scheduled in the weeks ahead. I won’t lose any sleep next time.