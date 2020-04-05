We find ourselves in a singular moment. It’s true of the macrocosm; we’re all in this soup together. It’s also true of the microcosm; each of us has a unique perch from which to observe and participate in what is likely the most consequential few months of our lives.
It seems a perfect time to reflect, to take stock of larger meanings. Most of us are experiencing an interruption of what only a few weeks ago was our life. Work, family and home. Suddenly, and without so much as a “get out of the way,” we have time and perhaps inclination to consider what’s really important. And it may be an opportunity to jettison some of the darker corners of our self-doubt.
These essays (polemics, diatribes, whatever) often feel like messages in bottles, tossed into a sea that’s calm one week, and roiling in storm the next. As Gertrude Stein said, I write for myself and strangers. But, I also write to find out what I think and feel about whatever little nook of experience diverts my attention at any given moment.
We’ve all attended funerals. Is there anything that makes us feel more alive than sharing the room with a dead guy? But, it’s the nature of a funeral to hold death at bay, to control it, put barriers of familiar ritual around it. We feel safe because the next moment is predictable, the prayer, the music, the somber demeanor, the farewell, the dogwood petals falling on dark clothing.
The funerals and memorial services in our immediate future will be very different when the deceased is a COVID-19 victim. The remains will be carted away in refrigerated trucks. The gatherings will be very small. We’ll remain in our cars at the cemetery. Contagion will dictate the unaccustomed and abbreviated ritual. The act of saying goodbye to family and friends will be truncated by a microbe.
I have lately felt unbidden and unwelcome crinkles of fear crawl across my forehead like an electric insect in search of a battery recharge. If something has happened to you, you’re in it. You have no choice but to experience what’s been dealt. But, if that something is only one of many impending possibilities still in the future, the uncertainty creeps in, around and through our awareness. Fear of the unknown. Was there ever a better argument for living fully in the present moment?
The creeping uncertainty generates that gnawing discomfort that’s settled in the back of your mind in recent weeks. Its natural antidote is action. At the very least, action makes us moving targets. The type of action that offers help to other citizens of the planet can really prevent us from falling into the abyss of feeling cut off from the world.
I’ve heard it said of some of the busiest of front-line medical staff in New York City that, when they have a few hours off duty, all they can think about is being back at work. It’s the ultimate act, not only of altruism, but of self-actualization. We see in them what it means to be alive, with no second thoughts, reservations or hesitation. Some will become ill; but most will pass through this most intense of experiences knowing they gave everything it was possible to give. No one can take that away from them.
This is a traumatic time for the entire globe. Our fellow citizens are passing through every dimension of suffering known to us: physical, psychological, anxiety about the future; not knowing when the pandemic will ease its icy grip; not knowing when, or even if, the economy will recover. There’s a meaningful distinction between events through which we live, and events that change us.
It’s my hope that the latter will happen, because we weren’t in great shape before the pandemic struck. There were 27 million Americans without health insurance; there was an endemic chasm of economic inequality that threatened to throw our society into chaos; and our politics were in turmoil. And now that we’re moving through a difficult time that touches everyone in a nondiscriminatory way, I have hope it will lead to a collective resolve to land in a better place.
The question becomes, what does this moment ask of all of us that wasn’t being asked before COVID-19 struck? Your answer to that question will have everything to do with the world that emerges on the other side of this crisis. Or, did you think we’d remain unchanged?
Viruses don’t have any interest in politics, or ethics, or what’s fair. A deadly virus is nature at its amoral best. “Waging war” against a microbe only reveals faulty thinking on the human side. Political leaders who called the threat that the coronavirus poses to our collective health “a hoax” in front of 20,000 supporters, who went on to ignore expert advice on mitigation procedures, have blood on their hands.
Our national response to COVID-19 has been a running gag of too little, too late. Our top leaders are in deep denial regarding their utter failure to do what’s necessary to minimize the onslaught we’re just now waking up to. When the pandemic finally dissipates, all the self-praise, lies and incompetence will be crushingly obvious to all but the most obtuse of our citizens to evaluate. No one will gloat. But we’ll all know how galactically stupid our president has been.