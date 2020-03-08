By Congressman Richard Hudson
While the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact a growing number of communities, including in North Carolina, I want to provide an update.
As a member of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, I’m closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus, including North Carolina’s first two cases in Wake and Chatham Counties. Last week, I was in communication with Governor Cooper’s office, state legislators and had a briefing by Vice President Pence and medical experts from the Coronavirus Task Force. I also spoke with the hospital networks in our district to ensure they have the resources they need to address the virus. I’ll continue to work with local health care providers and government officials at the local, state and federal level to coordinate our efforts.
As you may be aware, coronavirus is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is spread between people who are in close contact with one another. With that said, the virus can also be picked up from an individual touching an infected surface and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly eyes.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. However, the CDC recommends the following ways to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:
» Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
» Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
» Stay home when you are sick.
» Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
» Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
» Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Officials have stressed that while the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low, the highest risk is to older folks and people with underlying respiratory illnesses. Travel restrictions are in place from high threat areas including China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, as significant progress is being made developing testing kits and vaccinations for the virus.
To that end, last week I supported H.R. 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. This emergency funding bill provides nearly $8 billion to combat and contain coronavirus. Specifically, this legislation provides $4 billion to make tests more available, support treatments and invest in developing vaccines. Funds are also available for the Food and Drug Administration to protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas and identify and prevent potential shortages.
The bill also provides $2.2 billion for the CDC’s response efforts, $1.25 billion for the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development to protect Americans abroad and mitigate spread of the virus worldwide, and $20 million to administer disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by the virus. This legislation passed the Senate on March 5, 2020 and was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 6.
In addition to the supplemental funding bill, I helped introduce legislation last week that will address drug shortages by increasing transparency in drug supply chains which can be disrupted due to new threats like coronavirus.
It’s important to note that over the past five years, I’ve helped Congress increase funding for the CDC by 24%, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by 39%, and infectious disease response by 70%. These actions have helped our country be prepared to respond to threats like the coronavirus. While there is much more to do, the latest funding package and drug shortage bill will further strengthen our ability to respond and treat the virus. I’ll continue advocating for common sense solutions and working with the Trump administration and health care professionals to mitigate risks to families in our district and around the country.