Recently, when asked to amplify his claim that American testing for infection by the novel coronavirus is headed toward 5 million per day, President Donald Trump said: “Well, we’re going to be there very soon. If you look at the numbers, it could be that we’re getting very close. I mean, I don’t have the exact numbers. We would have had them if you asked me the same question a little while ago, because people with the statistics were there. We’re going to be there very soon.”
Whether that utterance makes any sense, there’s room for doubt regarding the real numbers. So far, we haven’t exceeded 350,000 tests for active infection in a single day. The goal of 5 million means we will have to ramp up testing more than 14-fold.
Over the last 3½ years, Americans have had to accustom themselves to a relentless, numbing barrage of lies from the federal government. In one sector after another, we’ve seen experts systemically purged and replaced with obsequious cultists. The few professionals who have kept their jobs have often had to engage in degrading acts of public obeisance more common to fascist governments. Public policy has meandered according to presidential whim. Empirical reality has been undercut to fit Trump’s cult of personality.
But as long as the economy was afloat and many of the crises Trump created were diverted out of the public eye, the immediate costs of Trump’s narcissistic governance have been, for most citizens, more psychologically implicit than material. That changed with the coronavirus. Today the lies are no longer about the size of the audience at Trump’s inauguration, the fruits of sucking up to North Korea or the findings of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation. Now the bill for a president with a tyrant’s contempt for truth and competence has come due.
The United States was once the technological envy of the world. Now doctors have to warn the public that, contrary to the president’s idle speculations in the briefing room, it is neither safe nor effective to inject disinfectant. That was a national embarrassment.
Without basis, Trump has claimed the U.S. has done an excellent job in testing people for the coronavirus. As early as January, the president said the situation was “totally under control.” Just six weeks later, the U.S. had emerged as the new global hot zone of the pandemic, and our testing for infection per capita doesn’t even place us among the top 10 nations.
In reality, health care providers faced a severe shortage of testing kits as coronavirus hit the U.S., with the situation exacerbated by faults in the testing system and restrictions on who could actually take a test. It’s a problem when rich or famous people are able to get tests while regular folks struggle to do so.
“I’ve always known this is a real — this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. I’ve always viewed it as very serious.” As is the case with many of Trump’s statements, his claim he has always taken the pandemic seriously deviates wildly from his previous comments. Perhaps most infamously, Trump said, “I don’t take responsibility at all” when asked about the inadequate U.S. response.
The president has repeatedly downplayed the threat posed by COVID-19, criticizing concern over the crisis as a “hoax,” fretting that letting infected Americans off a cruise ship would increase the number of confirmed cases and claiming that only a couple of Americans had it as cases began to soar across the country.
He compounded this by suggesting social-distancing restrictions be lifted around Easter — a timeline wildly out of kilter with public health experts who warned this would cause hospitals to overflow with sick and dying patients.
In a White House meeting with pharmaceutical company bosses and public health officials, Trump suggested a vaccine for COVID-19 would be available “over the next few months.” He was contradicted by Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary, who pointed out: “You won’t have a vaccine. You’ll have a vaccine to go into testing.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci and others at the meeting confirmed that clinical trials — standard for any new vaccine — would have to take place first. A vaccine is more likely to be a year to18 months away. The quickest turnaround from conception to distribution for a new vaccine in medical history goes to the mumps — four years. Despite being told this, Trump told a rally here in North Carolina on March 2 that there will be a vaccine “relatively soon.”
I don’t think Trump’s problem with consistent truth is a matter of cognitive dissonance, or even some form of self-denial. What’s missing in his personality is simple human empathy. We saw it in Puerto Rico with flippant comments and paper-towel tosses.
Every president in my lifetime, going back to Harry Truman, has reflected and connected with fellow human beings in a way that put his humanity on display when confronted with a significant loss of American lives. Consider Barack Obama’s reaction to the Sandy Hook killings. But, Trump’s response to the news that our COVID-19 deaths passed the number of Americans killed during the war in Vietnam seemed to affect him only to the extent it diminishes his prospects for reelection.
That’s a problem in American governance with scant precedent. We haven’t had a similar failure of national leadership since the days between the stock-market crash of 1929 and Franklin Roosevelt’s inauguration in early ’32. During that time, Herbert Hoover resolutely maintained that an economic resurgence was imminent, and that the American economy would resolve its problems without governmental intercession.
Hoover’s problem was a simple failure of leadership. Yet he didn’t resort to childish name-calling, the denigration of women or wave after wave of dismissals among the most competent of career governmental operatives. That toxic combination is unique to our moment in time. Lucky us.