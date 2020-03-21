By LeRoy Deabler
The federal government has a number of effective tools to bolster and to protect our national economy for the benefit of all of our population. Two main tools are monetary policy and fiscal policy. If used correctly they could assist us in maintaining growth and stability.
Simply put monetary policy deals with the supply of money in circulation and the cost of money, namely interest rates. Fiscal policies deal with the effective tax rates levied upon individuals and corporations. The Federal Reserve is the main body that determines these rates, and it is supposed to be independent of political influence. Since appointments are often made based on subjective criteria, the Federal Reserve often veers from its stated objectives.
The above financial tools were not properly applied in 2017 and 2018 when growth was robust, unemployment low, and the stock market was soaring to records numbers. Most credible economists agree that taxes should not be reduced during an expanding economy nor should interest rates be reduced in such an economy. The Trump administration did the opposite by reducing taxes at all levels, mostly on corporations and the wealthy; and at the same time advocating and receiving lower interest rates in the economy by several basis points. This had a negative effect on our national debt(over $21 trillion) and on our annual deficits for the past two years. A balanced budget was rapidly becoming unachievable, especially with military spending and spending on a wall around the Mexican border. Minimum wages remained low at $7.25 per hour, and health and social services were given low priorities. The GOP refused to expand Medicaid in many states, leaving about 25 million without health insurance. Cuts were made in the CDC, NIH, food stamps, education grants, and also the elimination of the previous Pandemic Task Force of the federal government.
Now that we have a major contraction in our economy the monetary and fiscal policies are being appropriately used to bolster our economy with various stimulus policies. Interest rates are hovering around zero percent, thereby making it easier to borrow for homes, autos, student loans, etc. Mr. Trump is proposing a payroll tax reduction which could be of some help. The best solution would be to put money directly in the hands of the lower to middle class consumers through check payments. For instance, issue checks for $1,000 per month for three consecutive months to all adults 18 years old or older except for those making $60,000 or more or $100,000 per married couple.
We should keep in mind that only ½ of the population owns stock. The Stock market is not necessarily a good measure of the health of the economy when so many are suffering hardships in health, housing, nutrition, education, etc.
This is no time to assign blame. It’s a time to become unified. It’s time to have our voices heard by voting for those who will lead effectively. Let’s hope that our better angels will prevail in the process.