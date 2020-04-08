Every Easter critical remarks are made about churches participating in Easter Egg Hunts or Christians letting their children have the Easter Bunny come to their house. I certainly cannot link these to the Bible or the Easter story. Nevertheless, I contend we must always insure our children are taught the true story and then the fantasy of the Easter Bunny cannot overshadow what Jesus did for us on the cross and through His resurrection.
Those same symbols of Easter were prevalent in the commercial world when I grew up. As far as I can recall no one tried to make the link to Christianity. Time has passed and my children have gone through the fantasy without distorting their faith and now my grandchildren have experienced the same. Though none of us ever gave any credence to a real bunny delivering eggs, the children had a ball. When our children were small, we would go to church with my wife, Barbara’s parents and then the children could not wait to get to Cheraw State Park to have an Easter Egg Hunt. I would like to note these were real boiled eggs. After the parents and grandparents were tired the children kept hiding and finding the eggs for hours. Sometimes they even found some from the year before thereby causing a big stink.
I have done some research on Easter Eggs. One source has the ancient custom beginning with Mary Magdalene. After the ascension she supposedly went to the Emperor of Rome and greeted him with “Christ is Risen.” She then began to preach Christianity to Him. Mary presented him with a dark red colored egg. She explained the egg is the symbol of the grave and life is renewed by breaking out of it. The red symbolized the blood of Christ redeeming the world.
A search for the origin of the Easter Bunny revealed that in Germany and Austria little nests of colored eggs, pastry and candy are placed in hidden places. The children believed the Easter Bunny had placed the eggs and the goodies. It was noted that in those countries the bunny had its origin in pre-Christian fertility lore. There is no evidence the Easter Bunny has ever had any religious symbolism bestowed on the festive usage. The bunny has acquired a cherished role in the celebration of Easter.
I took a stab at finding the source of the Easter Biddies that were sold years ago.
I discovered these were just a business ploy to sell a new product at Easter.
The danger of these Easter fantasies is the possibility of putting such symbols ahead or in place of the Easter story. We can never let anything de-emphasize what Jesus did on Easter. There is absolutely nothing more important in this whole world because the Christian’s salvation and eternal life depends upon these truths. He loved us, gave His life for us and showed us through His resurrection that those who truly believe in Him will also rise from the grave as He did. He has defeated Satan, sin, the grave and death through His sinless life, sacrificial death on the cross, and bodily resurrection. We have victory through Him. Hallelujah, what a Savior!