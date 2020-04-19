In the days immediately following 9-11, the skies over America were empty except for the birds. They were likewise free of contrails, the jet plane-made clouds of condensation written against otherwise pristine blue sky at 30,000 feet and higher. I remember a deja vu sensation washing over me; a sense of being back in the mid-20th Century. I didn’t miss those contrails that look like scar tissue to me; a visible reminder of our daily impact on the planet.
Today, a carless Los Angeles has clear skies as pollution has simply stopped. In a quiet New York City you can hear the birds in Central Park along Fifth Avenue. Sea turtles who come ashore to lay their eggs have easy access to beaches suddenly denuded of pesky humans. What catastrophe has shown us, we can’t unsee. Big chunks of America have reverted to the sounds and smells I associate with my boyhood sixty-five years ago simply because the crush of humanity has gone indoors.
Unless you’re among the people whose jobs have suddenly been magnified into an importance you’ve never felt before, the treadmill you were walk-running just came to an abrupt halt. The life that Pottery Barn, Louis Vuitton and Jos. A. Bank let us feel good enough about to get up and play the game another day has been placed in suspension.
As the tempo of life in America slows, certain things become clearer. It wasn’t true that white people didn’t care about African Americans; but currently minorities and the poor are dying in greater numbers. It wasn’t true that cops didn’t care about the neighborhoods they patrol, but now that patrol carries a great danger of infection. It wasn’t true that humans don’t care about the planet we inhabit, but Earth Day will play second fiddle this year. It’s easy to close your eyes to a problem when you barely have time to close them to sleep.
Time; there was never enough of it. We negotiated with the clock every day to determine which part we would devote to family and which part to career. And every day we seemed to cheat on both. The pendulum swung back and forth; a missed pageant at your daughter’s school; a sales report put off ‘til tomorrow. And you dithered so close to signing up for sculpture classes, but it never quite happened.
The problems created by our version of capitalism have given way to something far more elemental. The humming bird at the feeder is a bigger event. It’s been given greater import by the trauma in our emergency rooms; all-COVID-all-the-time news coverage and the hole that’s opened under our feet that we try to fill with Zoom and Skype. We’ve hit a wall like no other in our lifetime. It’s left us dazed. What the hell just happened? When can we get going again?
Our hearts cry for our neighbors who are sick, and for those who have lost a loved ones. When the worst happens, the rest of it — the economic struggle, the isolation — is paltry in comparison. But, for the rest of us, we’ve been given an odd, inexplicable gift; a punch of the pause button. We’ve been given a once-in-five-generations look at ourselves, our lives together and our planet. This is what happens when life as we knew it suddenly and utterly convulses. Only science fiction has given us the tiniest of hints as to what this moment in history might feel like.
In one sense, we’re getting off easy. There are certainly viruses in today’s world far more deadly. But this novel coronavirus is almost uniquely communicable. It’s the contagion that’s created this great pause. It doesn’t follow us into our homes as long as we haven’t come in contact with an infected person, or dragged the microbe in with our shoes and clothing. Mitigation is largely an act of omission. Keep away. Passivity is the best defense. Guess I’ll stay home.
At no other time, ever in our lives, have we gotten the opportunity to see what would happen if the world simply stopped. Here it is. We’re in it. Stores are closed. Restaurants are empty. Streets and six-lane highways are barren. And because it is rarer than rare, it has brought to light all of the beautiful and painful truths of how we live. It’s so strange that we didn’t seem to learn much from the so-called Spanish Flu Pandemic of a hundred years ago. But this one will leave behind an electronic audio-video legacy that dwarfs even the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.
There’s an old song. The first line goes, “I’m gonna lay down my heavy load down by the riverside.” Versions of it predate the American Civil War. The imagery suggesting baptism and easeful sleep might fit our entry into the great pause. The worklife we knew has disappeared, or changed beyond recognition.
This is an unprecedented opportunity to take a deep breath, and think seriously about what you want to put back in your life when the emergency is over. It’s a chance to define a new version of what’s normal, what makes our lives richer, what makes us proud — truly proud. It’s obvious we care about each other; we see it in every supportive Facebook comment; in every meal we take to an elderly shut-in; in every Zoom choir practice.
The great pause opens choice after choice of how we spend our evenings, what we watch, to whom we listen and how we choose to help our community. Some have replaced their jobs with a solitary mission to help citizens who, in the best of times, struggle; but who are now in mortal danger. Some are starting that novel that’s been rattling around the back of their brain for years.
This is a nation capable of feeding everyone in need. If we want millions of children cut off from school lunch programs to continue to have a mid-day meal, we can do that. We are doing it. And we had up and running in two days. We can choose what we do to support one another when we lay down our heavy load down by the riverside.
Ain’t gonna study war no more.