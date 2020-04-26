While chaos closes in from all sides, our dogs are having the time of their lives. They’ve, both of them, never had our undivided attention for weeks at a time before. When things get back to some sort of normality, I’m sure they will wonder if it was all a dream.
Bay is our elderly rat terrier. The fact that she isn’t very bright isn’t all her fault. We’ve never taken the time to train her to do anything. It’s actually the reverse: She’s trained Quin and me to cater to her needs. Since her accustomed perch is our rather tall bed — too tall for her to jump down — she’ll stand at the corner nearest the bedroom door when she wants water or access to the great outhouse, aka our backyard.
I bought carpeted steps for her to access and egress the bed a couple of years ago. I feel sure that, if I had done so earlier in her life, she would have taken to them with no problem. But, as it is, she has been, and still is, reluctant to trust them. Oh, she’ll use them to ascend if all hope of being lifted is gone. And even then, she’s gingerly in the extreme about the process.
Rat terriers are notorious for being difficult — no, make that obtuse — about being house-trained. She needs to be either carried or herded to the back door to do her business. We pay the price for being slow on the draw. One of my least favorite things when I walk in the darkened house to fulfill some nocturnal need is stepping on a little poopee barefoot. It’s a sensation that, in a nanosecond, yanks this 21st-century man back to some ancient Neanderthal sense memory of a fatally misplaced step. We own quite an arsenal of carpet cleaners.
Now, Remi — short for Remington — a mid-sized, middle-aged mix of many breeds, may be one of the best dogs I’ve ever heard of, let alone owned. He has the graceful gait of a Lab, and the markings of a hound. He’s patient, quiet (except when a stranger approaches the house) and seems to know what to do with little prompting. My son found him running loose in Boone when he was a student at Appalachian (my son, not the dog). So, Remi was street-smart when he walked into our lives.
Remi watches Quin, my wife, like a hawk for any sign of an impending walk or ride in the truck. He’s wildly fond of fishing. Quin knows several local ponds where she can either fish from the bank or launch a kayak. Either way, Remi’s on it. Hold that crappie high, ’cause he’ll jump for it. It isn’t easy to make jokes about him because he doesn’t do anything stupid.
Bay has an off-white body with a two-tone brown head and blue highlights. Oh, and an ostrich egg of a brown spot on her left side. Her ears point straight up, distinguishing her from the floppy-eared Jack Russell terrier. Bay’s face has sort of grown up around the underbite that made her visage so laughable when we first met her. And the ears fit a little better now. Her 13 pounds make her about 2 pounds overweight. But, she carries those doggie treats with nonchalance.
In recent years, the blue overtones mixed with several browns around her head have turned gray. Her hindquarters are a little less supportive because she has a disk problem at some juncture in her spine, so she no longer prances. It’s hard to see an old friend start to lose it, but I suppose it’s inevitable.
Visiting the vet: Bay doesn’t wait till she’s in the car to start her panic attack. Just opening the door leading to the garage is enough to trigger a paroxysm of dread. How can a small dog shake that violently and not disintegrate into little poochy pieces? 13 pounds of anxiety and 200 pounds of owner slide into the front seat for the short drive to the canine doc. If Bay could text, the screen would be a gray-out of OMGOMGOMGOMG.
My attempts to comfort her, talking soothingly, switching the SAT radio to the Sinatra station, softly stroking, have no effect. What’s more, I begin to channel her distress as we drive. By the time we pull into the vet’s parking lot, I’m close to tears. Bay’s panting and shaking. The trudge up the wheelchair ramp becomes an elevator to the scaffold. But, in the end she gets the help she needs, and all is well.
Having dogs during this point in history is a welcome comfort and distraction from the dread and disaster that seeps in via the media. Even their problems tend to ground and steady me. I don’t know exactly what process took place over the ages that linked our two species. But, it’s clear that the implicit loyalty and trust between canines and Homo sapiens is a blessing that transcends the shock of a troubled time.