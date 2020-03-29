“People are inherently good.” This is the timeless belief that President Ronald Reagan reaffirmed in his 1990 autobiography.
These are challenging times for our country. But I have been inspired by countless stories of neighbor helping neighbor that confirm that even during a crisis, President Reagan was right.
Hope at Hope’s Bridal Shop in Kannapolis decided to pitch in and use her materials to sew face masks for our health care professionals who are on the front lines of this pandemic.
My friends at R. Riveter in Southern Pines are pulling together military spouses to make face mask covers for those on the front lines fighting coronavirus.
Last week, Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord became the first professional sports venue in the country to become a remote coronavirus testing site by teaming up with Atrium Health for a testing center at the zMax Dragway.
In Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Bar Association held a food drive at Luigi’s Chophouse for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeastern North Carolina.
In Moore County, brothers Connor, 13, and Joel, 10, wanted to help people who have lost a job. Along with their family, they created a website where, according to Connor, people can buy gift cards from local restaurants and gift them to folks in the community most affected by the shutdowns.
North Carolina-based Parkdale Mills Inc. also announced last week it is partnering with other textile companies to produce up to 10 million face masks a week.
While people and businesses of all sizes have had to adapt to a new way of operating, NASCAR found a way to continue bringing excitement to fans. Last week, NASCAR held its first-ever virtual race. It was exciting to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. come out of retirement and thrilling to watch Denny Hamlin win on the final turn.
These examples of Americans adapting and coming together highlight how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted every facet of our society. On Friday, Congress responded in a bipartisan way by passing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. I want to highlight some important provisions:
For families:
Most Americans will receive a tax refund check for $1,200 as an individual or $2,400 for each couple. An additional $500 is provided for each eligible child. This benefit is reduced starting at income levels of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples. Incomes above $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples are not eligible.
Expands unemployment benefits to those affected by the coronavirus but not traditionally eligible for benefits such as the self-employed, independent contractors and others.
Eliminates out-of-pocket costs of testing for coronavirus.
Small businesses:
Provides a fully guaranteed loan worth 10 weeks of payroll to small businesses. The loan is fully forgiven if businesses spend the loan within eight weeks on payroll, rent, interest on their mortgage or utilities. Businesses can access this loan through their current financial institution.
Veterans:
$19.6 billion in funding for our nation’s veterans, including $14.4 billion to expand in-patient care and purchase test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment; and ensure care for vulnerable veterans such as those who are in nursing homes or homeless.
Health care and hospitals:
Makes $16 billion available to buy respirators and ventilators plus gloves, masks and gowns for front-line health care workers like nurses and doctors.
Provides $100 billion to reimburse hospitals for uncompensated coronavirus care during this crisis.
These are just a few of the provisions included in this legislation. For more, I encourage you to visit my website, Hudson.house.gov. These are challenging times for our country, but we will get through this together. The government has a role to play. But we will prevail and come out of this stronger than ever because the American people are inherently good. By neighbor helping neighbor and looking out for one another, I know God will continue to bless this nation.