From the founding of our country, guided by the Constitution and the expectations of their voters, members of Congress have convened in Washington, D.C., to cast their own vote on the House floor. From the burning of the Capitol by the British, to the Civil War, the Spanish flu and 9/11, the House has convened.
However, earlier this month, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats chose to ignore over 230 years of precedent by allowing representatives to vote by proxy. This means House members don’t have to come to work and can allow others to cast a vote on their behalf.
Since early May, I have called on Speaker Pelosi to bring us back to work. I have joined my colleagues in asking her to establish a clear, safe and effective bipartisan plan for reopening the House, just as the Senate, White House and governors have done. Instead, Speaker Pelosi has decided to keep writing partisan bills in her office and allow proxy voting.
If health care workers, first responders, truck drivers and grocery store clerks are on the job, lawmakers should be on the House floor voting. Silencing the American people’s voice and centralizing the power in the speaker’s office during a crisis is not what our Founders had in mind. That is why I will not be voting by proxy and will instead continue to work every day to solve problems and be your voice in Congress.
While the ways Congress operates continue to adapt, my work has not stopped.
On Thursday, I wrote a letter and had nearly 100 of my colleagues join me to urge the Federal Reserve and Trump administration to ensure taxpayer COVID-19 relief funds will be disbursed in a fair and nondiscriminatory manner to businesses including the firearms and ammunition industry. Big banks have discriminated against the firearms industry in the past. Now, as banks distribute an influx of relief funds, I want to ensure this lawful industry does not face further discrimination for political reasons. I appreciate so many of my colleagues joining me in this effort to further protect the Second Amendment.
Last week I also spoke with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs undersecretary for benefits, Dr. Paul Lawrence, to discuss issues important to our communities such as improvements I want to see added to the Caregiver program, veteran access to benefits, the Solid Start transition program for new veterans, and the VA’s response to the coronavirus. As Fort Bragg’s congressman, I will continue to work closely with the VA as well as leaders in our state to make sure both veterans and their caregivers have the resources they need.
Continuing my commitment to our local communities, last week I also met with local officials (via video chat) including Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant, Concord Mayor William Dusch and Cabarrus County Commissioners Board Chairman Steve Morris about how to make sure federal COVID-19 relief funds are distributed to help workers and small businesses in our region. I will continue to work with all of our local leaders, the governor’s office and the president to make sure our community gets the resources we need.
America’s ingenuity, resolve and goodwill have given us all hope that brighter days are ahead. I’ll continue to work every day on your behalf to protect our public health and get our great country reopened safely. If you or someone you know needs assistance with a federal agency, contact my offices in Concord, Fayetteville, Pinehurst or Washington. As always, I am here to help and be a resource for you.