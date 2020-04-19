By Congressman Richard Hudson
Workers and small businesses need help and you need it now. That’s why Congress passed the CARES Act to deliver urgent relief to you and your family. As part of the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program has been a popular and vital resource to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll, as well as support self-employed people and independent contractors.
In North Carolina, 39,520 PPP loans were approved for a total of $8 billion since the program began on April 3. In that time, I’ve heard from many of you who have already utilized it to pay workers throughout our district.
This includes a business in Fayetteville that contacted my office needing assistance accessing the Paycheck Protection Program. The SBA made a mistake on their application that I was able to fix which helped save 250 jobs. In Concord, the owner of a local brewery was forced to furlough many of his 30 employees at the start of the outbreak. However, thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program, the owner said he would be able to put many of those employees back on the payroll. Finally, in Southern Pines, I heard from the owner of a company that has 200 employees. Thanks to access to the Paycheck Protection Program from his community bank, he told me all employees could stay on the payroll and 200 jobs were saved.
These are just a few examples of how this program is helping people in our region. Unfortunately, this popular and crucial program ran out of money last week after Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer refused to work with Republicans in Congress and President Trump to pass additional funding for the program. With 22 million Americans losing their job over the past month, this is not a time to play political games. As I remain focused on common sense solutions to support families, workers and small businesses, I’m calling on Pelosi and Schumer to work with us to immediately fund this essential program.
In addition to the Paycheck Protection Program, the CARES Act also included Economic Impact Payments for individuals and families struggling to weather the economic disruption caused by coronavirus. Last week, I was encouraged to see payments begin hitting bank accounts of millions of Americans via direct deposit. For those who do not have your bank account set up with the Treasury Department, checks will be mailed out in the coming weeks. If you have questions, or have not received your Economic Impact Payment, the IRS has set up a portal to check the status of individual payments which can be found on my website.
As always, I will continue to do everything in my power to provide our communities with the support and resources you need. On Tuesday, I hosted another Telephone Town Hall with my colleague Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10) to answer questions and discuss the new small business loan programs. I was thrilled to speak directly to hundreds of small business owners from across the district and hear their feedback and questions. In the last two weeks, my office has reached out to over 100,000 North Carolinians by phone. If you were not able to join this call or have additional questions, you can always reach out to me through one of my offices or through my website which is updated daily with important information about coronavirus response efforts. Please visit https://hudson.house.gov/coronavirus for the latest information.
Just remember, we are going to get through this and our country will reopen soon. Until then, keep practicing social distancing, stay at home unless you have to go out, and take this time to tell your friends and family how much they mean to you.