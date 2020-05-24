When you think about iconic places throughout our region, Charlotte Motor Speedway is always near the top of the list. Lately, the track has been leading the way, but not in the manner you’re probably thinking of.
In March, our region’s own Charlotte Motor Speedway became the first professional sports venue in the country to be converted into a COVID-19 testing center. Partnering with Atrium Health, a mobile test site was established at the zMAX Dragway that has since served many people in our community. Last week, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar came to Concord to tour Atrium’s testing site and discuss how the Trump administration is working to get needed resources to our state. I was happy to join Secretary Azar and discuss how we’re working together with the administration and the Governor’s Office to get testing, PPE and other resources to folks in need.
The partnership at the zMAX Dragway is a great example of how people and industries have come together in this challenging time. While testing continues at the site, this weekend Charlotte Motor Speedway is giving us another reason to celebrate: NASCAR is back!
Today’s 61st annual NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 marks another milestone as the first professional sports event in our state since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While fans are still not permitted at races, and drivers and crews must practice social distancing, the sound of engines roaring throughout our community again is a great symbol that our economy can start to roar again as well.
Not only is the Coca-Cola 600 a great sign that our state and country are starting to reopen, but it remains an important tribute to Memorial Day and our men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms.
As Fort Bragg’s congressman, this thought is never far from my mind. I continue to be humbled and grateful to represent those who serve our country, both in and out of uniform. This Memorial Day, I want to remember and honor not only our servicemembers who died while serving in the military, but also our military families. I know we will never be able to repay their sacrifice or comfort those who have lost a spouse, son, daughter, sibling or parent while serving our country. However, we can do everything in our power to honor their memory and provide the support and resources that our military and veterans deserve.
So as our community begins to see positive signs of reopening like today’s Coca-Cola 600, I hope we all take time to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day as well. While our country is facing a difficult time, America is still the greatest nation on Earth because of the service and sacrifice of so many in uniform. I’ll continue to work every day to protect public health and get our great country reopened so that like the drivers today, hopefully soon we’ll all hear the command — America, start your engines!