Margaret “Maggie” Roach, a 2017 graduate of Cox Mill, was recently named the 37th Presidential International Scholar at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Roach was previously awarded the Charles E. Daniel Scholarship to attend Wofford for four years on a full-ride scholarship and is currently a junior.
The Presidential International Scholar is selected by the president of Wofford College as a student with exceptional potential to benefit humankind as evidenced by a demonstrated passion for service learning combined with a globally-minded intellectual curiosity.
For the scholarship, Roach will be studying Public Health in India while also conducting research on the “integration of traditional medicine with the biomedical approach to treating mental health in India,” as a way of understanding how traditional medicine can be used to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system and how traditional healing practices and biomedical treatments can be integrated to create culturally sensitive approaches for treating mental illness.