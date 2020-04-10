Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting April 4. Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil served as our Toastmaster.
Brenda Stowe opened our meeting with a Thought of the Day where she mentioned, “In this Life, we are all just walking up the mountain and we can sing as we climb or we can complain about our sore feet. Whichever we choose, we still gotta do the hike.”
Sam Mullis served as our Joke Master where he was searching for his joke and couldn’t find it. Sharon Semidey served double duty as our Grammarian and “Ah” counter. As a Grammarian, she listened for interesting uses of the English language and count how many times our word of the day was used.
Our “Word of the Day” was Appetency. It is an adjective used to explain a fixed and strong desire. Used in a sentence, “TV commercials create appetency for products that the consumer may not have known existed.” As our “Ah” counter, she kept a listening ear for those that used filler words such as “ah, like, and, you know and will award the virtual “Ah” stick to the person that used these filler words the most near the end of the meeting. Irene Nelson was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. She utilized green, yellow, and red flowers to notify each speaker of their time limits. Gayle Pum agreed to serve as our ballot counter.
Al Minter helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. He continue to speak on a Spring Theme. Nicole Augustine was tasked to speak on what she savors the most about this season. Cindy Alcombright spoke on what type of flower she is. Marcus Singleton explained the activities he engages during this season. Gayle Pum was tasked to explain what the term “Spring Cleaning” means to her.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, we had 2 speakers. Jay Morgado provided us with his third speech where he utilized the feedback from his previous two speeches to enhance his trademark speech, “I Am Having a Blessed Life.” Adrian Marable provided a “PSA” type speech titled, “Prime Time Goldmine” where his goal was to effectively present a motivational speech in a short amount of time.
After a 10 minute break, Prasanth called on Ralph Henderson to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Brenda Stowe and Carol Mather presented areas of improvement to our Speakers as well as explained what they enjoyed about their speech. Ralph provided feedback and tips to the group can use to improve our next virtual meeting. Sharon provided information as to how many times the Word of the Day was used as well as interesting uses of the English language. Ralph was awarded the “Ah” stick for saying “and” over 20 times.
At the end of the meeting, Gayle presented our Awards to the following:
Best Table Topic Speaker: Cindy Alcombright; Best Speaker: Jay Morgado’ and Best Evaluator: Brenda Stowe
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.