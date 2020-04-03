Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their second online meeting March 28. The Toastmaster, Sharon Semidey, introduced “Fun Facts about Easter” as our theme.
Al Minter opened our meeting with a Thought of the Day where he quoted Robert H. Goddard, “With Easter, it is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow.” He also served as our Joke Master.
Sam Mullis served double duty as our Grammarian and “Ah” counter. As a Grammarian, he listened for interesting uses of the English language and count how many times our word of the day was used.
Our “Word of the Day” was Cordial. It is an adjective used to describe something that in courteous and gracious; friendly; warm, sincere or heartfelt. Used in a sent. As our “Ah” counter, Jagi kept a listening ear for those that used filler words such as “ah, like, and, you know”. The individual that used the most was awarded the “virtual” Ah Stick near the end of the meeting. Adrian Marable was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He reported qualification times for our members and guests to win awards. Cindy Alcombright agreed to serve as our ballot counter with the highest level of integrity.
Ralph Henderson helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. He spoke on the theme: “What’s the First Thing that Come to your Mind when you Hear This Word?” Irene Nelson spoke on the word, “Joy.” Carol Mather described, “Happiness.” Nicole Augustine explained “Grateful.”
For our prepared speaker segment of the meeting we three speakers. Jay Morgado provided us with his first speech to the club, aka the “Ice Breaker” speech. His title was “I Am Having A Blessed Life”. We were able to continue to take a peek into Jay’s life. He has plenty more to share with the team as he develops his skills. Jagi Natarajan provided a speech titled, “The Greatest Motivational Speech Ever Given” where he spoke on an Indian proverb to motivate your audience. Gayle Pum spoke on “The Community Connection Experiment”. She is looking to host a Zoom meeting to help our community stay connected while we are under the ‘Stay at Home’ order.
After a 10 minute break, Sharon called on Nicole to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Brenda Stowe, Carol, and Sonny Tolbert presented areas of improvement to our Speakers as well as explained what they enjoyed about their speech. Nicole shared feedback to the group on how we can improve our next virtual meeting. Sam provided information as to how many times the Word of the Day was used as well as interesting uses of the English language. No one was awarded the “Ah” stick.
At the end of the meeting, Cindy presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Nicole Augustine; Best Speaker: Gayle Pum; Best Evaluator: Brenda Stowe
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com for more information.