Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online meeting April 25. Brenda Stowe introduced the theme: “Mr. DeMille, I’m Ready for My Close-up: How to Show Up and Shine on Zoom” where she served as our Toastmaster.
Sharon Semidey opened our meeting with a humorous Thought of the Day where she quoted Miles Kington, “Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.” Our guest, Tom Daoust, served as our Joke Master. Jagi Natarajan served as our Grammarian and Nicole Augustine served as our “Ah” counter. As a Grammarian, Jagi listened for interesting uses of the English language and count how many times our word of the day was used.
Our “Word of the Day” was illustrious. It is an adjective used to describe someone well known, respected, and admired for past achievements. Used in a sentence, “The family was illustrious and wealthy.” As our “Ah” counter, Nicole kept a listening ear for those that used filler words such as “ah, like, and, you know and will award the virtual “Ah” stick to the person that used these filler words during the second portion of our meeting. Ralph Henderson was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He utilized green, yellow, and red background screens to notify each speaker of their time limits. Sonny Tolbert agreed to serve as our ballot counter.
Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. He provided a potpourri of curious questions for our “voluntold” speakers to answer. Ralph Henderson was tasked to answer “Do news reporters wear pants behind their desk?” Sonny Tolbert answered “Are people better at creating things or destroying things?” Our guest, Wilfred Ruck, had to explain something he thought of doing that he haven’t done already.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, we had two speakers. drian Marable provided us with “Appraise with Praise.” He provided praise to the club and challenged them to raise the bar. Carol Mather presented, “Common Ground” where she explained how to work with others that have differing opinions.
After a 10 minute break, Brenda called on Sam Mullis to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Marcus Singleton and Irene Nelson presented areas of improvement to our Speakers as well as explained what they enjoyed about their speech. Sam provided feedback and tips to the group can use to improve our next virtual meeting by encouraging members to sign up for roles prior to Saturday. Jagi provided information as to how many times the Word of the Day was used as well as interesting uses of the English language. Nicole awarded the “Ah” stick to Marcus Singleton.
At the end of the meeting, Sonny presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Wilfred Ruck; Best Speaker: Adrian Marable; Best Evaluator: Irene Nelson.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.