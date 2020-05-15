Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online Open House meeting on May 2. Al Minter served as our Toastmaster.
Ralph Henderson opened our meeting with a Thought of the Day where stated, “Primacy and Recency – They remember what you say first and what you say last.” Roasalee Hart-Morrison and Jay Morgado served as our Joke Masters. Sam Mullis served double duty as our infamous “GrammAh” where he counted how many times filler words were used throughout the meeting as well as interesting uses of the English language and how many times our word of the day was used.
Our “Word of the Day” was precocious. It is an adjective used to describe someone or something indicative of early development. Used in a sentence, “Brenda was a precocious child, with an early passion for learning.” Gayle Pum was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. She utilized green, yellow, and red background screens to notify each speaker of their time limits. Jagi Natarajan agreed to serve as our ballot counter.
Sharon Semidey helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. She used the theme “You” where our speakers talked about themselves. Jim Lyles was tasked to tell us about his favorite place to escape. Paula Snyder, our guest, explained the one place she feels the most like herself.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, we had three speakers. Irene Nelson spoke on “Focus on the Positive” where she uses money to explain your level of positivity. Marcus Singleton provided us with “What Happens when the Unseen Affects everyone” where his goal is to inspire his audience. Our Guest Speaker, Sonja Stetzler, MA CPC, provided tips on “How to Better Speak in Front of a Camera”.
After a 10 minute break, Al called on Nicole Augustine to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Cindy Alcombright and Sharon Semidey presented areas of improvement for our first two speakers as well as explained what they enjoyed about their speech. Nicole provided feedback and tips to the group can use to improve as well as encourage us to continue trying new things in the online meeting world. Sam provided information as to how many times the Word of the Day was used as well as interesting uses of the English language. He awarded the “Ah” stick to Marcus Singleton.
At the end of the meeting, Jagi presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Paula Snyder; Best Speaker: Marcus Singleton; Best Evaluator: Cindy Alcombright
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information.