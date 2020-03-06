Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their International Speech and Table Topics Contest on Feb. 29, 2020. We had 3 contestants for each field within the meeting. Brenda Stowe served as our Contest Master, Ralph Henderson as our Sargent at Arms, and Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil as our timer.
Listed below are the speakers and speech title for the International Speech Contest: Irene Nelson “Bitter Can’t Taste Sweet”; Al Minter “The Next Transformation”; and Nicole Augustine “Leveraging the Power of Positive Affirmations”
After a seven-minute break, the Table Topic Contest started. Our contestants, Al Minter, Irene Nelson, and Sharon Semidey, were tasked to answer this question: “What does the American Dream mean to you?”
After a brief a brief interview with the contestants, the judges and ballot counters returned with a clear winner. For the International Speech Contest, Irene won First Place, Al second, rounding the corner with Nicole in third place. For the Table Topics Contest, Al won First Place, Irene second, and Sharon placed third. The first and second place winners will compete next weekend in the Area Contest. Al mentioned that he will be out of town that weekend so the third place contestants will compete in his absence.
Please join us for at our next meeting, at Connect Christian Church in room 127. We will be hosting the Area Contest version of this event during our March 7th meeting. Our meetings begin at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak to the group. Connection Christian Church is located at 3101 Davidson Highway in Concord. Please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com for more information.