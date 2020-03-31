Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their inaugural online meeting March 21. The Toastmaster, Irene Nelson, introduced “Personality Test Defined from your Pig Drawing” as an exercise for the club.
Ralph Henderson opened our meeting with a Thought of the Day where he quoted “What you think means more than anything else in life. Think good thoughts.” He also served as our Joke Master. Jagi Natarajan served double duty as our Grammarian and “Ah” counter. As a Grammarian, he listened for interesting uses of the English language and count how many times our word of the day was used.
Our “Word of the Day” was Nexus. It is a noun representing the central and most important point or place. “The nexus of all this activity was the disco” is an example of how it can be used in a sentence. As our “Ah” counter, Jagi kept a listening ear for those that used filler words such as “ah, like, and, you know”. The individual that used the most was awarded the “virtual” Ah Stick near the end of the meeting. Prasanth Ponnamthodiyil was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. Carol Mather agreed to serve as our ballot counter with the highest level of integrity. Prasanth reported qualification times for our members and guests to win awards.
Sharon helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. Her ongoing theme had the Spring Season emphasis. Just as baby birds have to learn to sing during the spring, Ralph explored how “Sweet Caroline” was his song for the spring. Nicole Augustine reminisced about “Roses” being her favorite flower. Brenda Stowe carried the torch to tell us about her “Spring Fever” experience where she would go outside and enjoy the flowers.
For our prepared speaker segment of the meeting we had three speakers. Jay Morgado provided us with his first speech to the club, aka the “Ice Breaker” speech. His title was “I am Having a Blessed Life”. We were able to take a peek into Jay’s life. He has plenty more to share with the team as he develop his skills. Sam Mullis provided a speech titled, “The Sky is Falling” where he details how distractions can cause more harm than good. Sonny Tolbert spoke on “Pathways: Dynamic Leadership”. He took this opportunity to explain why he is looking to explore this path in Toastmasters to better showcase his Leadership skills.
After a 10-minute break, Irene called on Brenda to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Nicole, Sharon, and Carol presented areas of improvement to our Speakers as well as explained what they enjoyed about their speech. Brenda shared feedback to the group on how we can improve our next virtual meeting. Jagi acknowledged that Ralph, Jay, and Sam did not use any filler words. He stated the virtual “Ah” stick is a tie between Prasanth, Sonny, and Nicole.
At the end of the meeting, Carol presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Nicole Augustine; Best Speaker: Sam Mullis; and Best Evaluator: Nicole Augustine.
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join this Saturday, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com for more information.