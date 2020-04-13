The Kneeling Gardeners held their monthly meeting February 24th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kannapolis. March and April meetings have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus and out shelter-in-place order.
We had a wonderful program. Let me tell you about it.
Our guest speaker was Dr. Hamed Bostan from the NC Research Campus for NC State Plants for Human Health Institute. Dr. Bostan has a mixed background with expertise in different fields. He has a PHD in Computational Biology. Born in Iran, he has many years of education and numerous degrees. Dr. Bostan studied Biology and then learned computer programing. Bioinformatician is the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data such as genetic codes.
The bioinformatics market is increasing and is in high demand. What is it? Biology with information. The basic concept is what is a cell? It is the basic building block of every living thing. A human’s one cell DNA reaches 3 meters. DNA sequence is a map of life. For instance, sequences make our eye color. For instance, tomatoes and potatoes are close in genes. In England, they were able to grow plants with potatoes and tomatoes on it. We saw proof of these plants.
Bioinformatics is used for breeding, developing plants and fruits. For a tree, this takes two decades. For carrots, 1-3 years. Breeds are analyzed by computer for the best results. Right now, his focus in on blueberries. This involves the ID of genes playing a role in the accumulation of nutritionally important metabolites for human health. We were amazed at the science behind the growth of fruits and vegetables to feed the world in years to come.
If you are interested in gardening, please join us at 7 pm on May 18th when Amy Bowman, Extension Associate, STEM Education, Plants for Human Health Institute will bring the lab to us.