Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 held their online ZOOM meeting April 11, 2020. Gayle Pum introduced “Happy Earth” as our theme while she served as our Toastmaster.
Sam Mullis opened our meeting with a Thought of the Day where he quoted Mae West, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” Ralph Henderson served as our Joke Master where he communicated humor to set the tone of our meeting. Cindy Alcombright served as our Grammarian while Jay Morgado served as “Ah” counter. As a Grammarian, she listened for interesting uses of the English language and count how many times our word of the day was used.
Our “Word of the Day” was Permeate. It is a verb used to explain the act to diffuse through or penetrate something. Used in a sentence, “The smell of baking bread permeated the kitchen.” Our “Ah” counter, Jay, kept a listening ear for those that used filler words such as “ah, like, and, you know and will award the virtual “Ah” stick to the person that used these filler words the most near the end of the meeting. Ralph was tasked with making sure we were on schedule by serving as our timer. He used green, yellow, and red background colors to notify each speaker of their time limits. Nicole Augustine agreed to serve as our ballot counter.
Sharon Semidey helped enhance our extemporaneous speaking by serving as our Table Topics Master. She had a “Potpourri of Questions.” Jim Lyles was tasked to speak of what he would change in history if he had the ability to change it. Irene Nelson discussed the one thing she does that people think is crazy and why she did it. Marcus Singleton detailed the movie he would like to see happen in real life and why it is needed.
For our prepared speaking segment of the meeting, we had 2 speakers. Adrian Marable provided a mock press conference where he presented, “Stimulus Package for Small Business Owners.” Brenda Stowe’s speech titled, “Power of Asking Better Questions in Times of Crisis” discussed how answering three questions will help determine how to address the crisis.
After a 10 minute break, Gayle called on Carol Mather to lead the Feedback portion of the meeting. Jagi Natarajan and Sharon Semidey presented areas of improvement to our Speakers as well as explained what they enjoyed about their speech. Carol provided productive tips the group can use to improve our next virtual meeting. Carol provided information as to how many times the Word of the Day was used as well as interesting uses of the English language. Jay awarded the virtual “Ah” stick to Adrian Marable.
At the end of the meeting, Nicole presented our Awards to the following: Best Table Topic Speaker: Marcus Singleton; Best Speaker: Brenda Stowe; Best Evaluator: Jagi Natarajan
Please join us for at our next virtual meeting using Zoom. The meetings begin every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak within the group. To get the link to join us virtually, please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com or search for our club on Eventbrite for more information. We ask you join us 15 minutes early for technical assistance and get better acquainted with the team.