Goldmine Toastmaster’s Club #241 hosted the Area 11 Toastmasters International Speech and Table Topics Contest on March 7, 2020.
We had 8 contestants participating in this event. Deb Lee, DTM and Past Governor served as our Contest Master, Djuna Barnes, DTM and Division B Director served as our Chief Judge, Adrian Marable, Area 11 Director was our Contest Chair and Ralph Henderson was our Sargent at Arms.
We started with the Table Topic Contest. Our contestants, Thomas Kombol, Katherine Mobley, Sharon Semidey, Irene Nelson, Roger Williams, and Sonny Tolber were tasked to answer this question: “It’s Spring, how will you bloom where you are planted?”
After a ten minute break, we started the International Speech Contest. Listed below are the Speakers and their Speech title: Nicole Augustine: Leveraging the Power of Positive Affirmations; Ryspodii “Sporty” King: The Greatest; Irene Nelson: Bitter Can’t Taste Sweet; and Sonny Tolbert: Stay Young
After a brief a brief interview with the contestants, the judges and ballot counters returned with a clear winner. For the International Speech Contest, Sporty won First Place, Irene second, rounding the corner with Sonny in third place. For the Table Topics Contest, Irene won First Place, Sonny second, and Roger placed third.
The first place winners will compete April 3rd in the Division B Contest. This contest will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET in the AXA building located at 7292 IBM Drive, Charlotte. Please come and show your support to our winners.
Join us for at our next meeting, at Connect Christian Church in room 127. Our meetings begin at 8:30 a.m. sharp and end by 10 a.m. Our goal is to provide an opportunity for each person to speak to the group. Connection Christian Church is located at 3101 Davidson Highway in Concord. Please visit our website, www.goldminetoastmasters.com for more information. You can also find us on Eventbrite.