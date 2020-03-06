The Sunshine Club of Calvary Baptist Church met on February 20. Lance Middleton returned thanks for the noon meal.
Members were instructed to do two tasks while enjoying their meal: Come up with another wording for the popular saying, “Roses are red ... etc,” and also to list as many songs, that they could recall, with the word “love” in the title. They were rewarded with an assortment of chocolate candies.
The program, “A Gift of Chocolates,” was presented by using a box of Whitman’s chocolates and relating them to our gifts from God.
The meeting closed with the following question: “How many people can you tell, “I Love You”, before our next meeting?”
The Sunshine Club Time Capsule, which was opened in January, was taped shut to be stored for another ten years.