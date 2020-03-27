KANNAPOLIS — We are creating a database of non-profit needs in Cabarrus County. As our community works together to fight the spread of COVID-19, our community has reached out to us and asked, “How can we help?”
We have decided to create a database of non-profit organizations and their immediate needs during this time of crisis.
Please email Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov with the name of your non-profit, a brief description of your non-profit and a list of immediate current needs – items needed or volunteers. Include the address, the names of your staff, their phone numbers, hours of operation, and their emails.
Your non-profit must serve Cabarrus County, Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant residents to be included in this database.
After we have gathered this information we will share with the public and work to help organizations meet their needs.