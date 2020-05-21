KANNAPOLIS — Nearly 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled to the surface Wednesday in Kannapolis due to torrential rain, according to a release from the City.
Due to a stalled front that has inundated the area with rain over the last two days, a flash flood watch has been issued and some issues have begun to rise such as this one.
According to the release, untreated wastewater spilled into the surface waters Wednesday due to the rain and water infiltration to the sewer system.
As a result, a manhole overflowed within the Cold Water Creek Basin. The City was notified of the problem Wednesday and resolved the issue shortly after midnight Thursday morning.
“It is estimated that the spill amount could have been as much as 14,780 gallons,” the City said in a release. “All repairs have been completed and no evidence of significant environmental damage has been identified. Inspection and testing is continuing until a finding of no significant impact to surface water is confirmed.”
The Division of Water Resources has been notified of the incident and is reviewing the matter.
For more information you can contact City of Kannapolis Water Resources Director, Alex Anderson, at (704) 920-4252.