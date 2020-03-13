The City of Kannapolis has been in constant contact with local, state and national officials regarding COVID-19 and its potential impacts on our community. Cabarrus Health Alliance and the Rowan County Health Department are the lead local agencies for health incidents such as COVID-19.
The most up-to-date national information - www.coronavirus.gov.
State of North Carolina Information – www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
Cabarrus Health Alliance Information – www.cabarrushealth.org or call 704.920.1213.
Rowan County Health Department Information - www.rowancountync.gov/1561/Coronavirus or call 704-216-8777.
Following N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s mandates, we are emphasizing that you be cautious and use common sense in how you interact with each other to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We are hopeful that the precautions we each take will help us save lives and prevent massive outbreaks of the virus.
Handwashing is critical. Self- quarantine if you have any symptoms particularly fever, shortness of breath and cough.
If you are over the age of 65 or have an underlying condition such as heart, liver, lung disease, diabetes or auto-immune diseases you should be vigilant in protecting your health.
The City will continue to provide all services such as garbage, recycling, water, and emergency services.
We do encourage you to call or email us if you have questions about city services at 704.920.4300 or info@kannapolisnc.gov.
We strongly discourage you from coming to city hall if you are in the vulnerable category. You are welcome to use our automated phone system, pay online, drop box at City Hall, or mail your utility bill payment versus paying in person. See this link for details – www.kannapolisnc.gov/utilitybilling
Beginning on March 13 – the City will postpone or cancel all activities such as programs, special events and activities until April 14.
Postponed: Open House Celebration of the Atrium Health Ballpark, Rhythm and Run 5K. We will announce new dates for activities when appropriate.
Cancelled: Daddy and Daughter Dance, Open Gym, Zumba, Cheer, Self-Defense Classes, and all youth sports such as basketball.
All rental of city facilities such as the Laureate Center and Train Station, are cancelled. If you have rented a city facility, please contact ecox@kanapolisnc.gov to reschedule your event or activity. We will refund your deposit if you do not wish to reschedule.
These best community health practices will remain in effect until April 14 when we will reassess.