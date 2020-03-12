The City of Concord is taking noted precautions due to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) recently being deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.).
The City announced Thursday it will limit “non- essential events or gatherings involving non-City Personnel between now and March 31st, 2020.”
“Further evaluation will determine the extension of this time frame,” City of Concord Communications Specialist Allyson Sigmon said in a statement. “Each department is working through what this looks like, such as scheduled workshops, events, recreational activities, and meetings with vendors.”
This comes one day after the W.H.O. ruled the virus a pandemic and a couple of days after the Cabarrus Health Alliance cancelled multiple events due to the concern of spreading the sickness at larger gatherings.
Concord announced Tuesday it is working closely with CHA in monitoring the situation and will keep the city up to date as it can.
Then Thursday afternoon, the announcement was made that it was limiting events around the area in the coming days.
Thursday night’s City Council meeting remains on and more will be announced then.
“We will have more defined details of what this looks like for our community by 5 p.m. City Council session for tonight at 6 PM is still scheduled,” Sigmon said. “Please, stay connected through all of our forms of communication, as keeping our citizens informed is an essential piece of our culture of excellence.”
The City Council meeting is expected to go on its normal city business, but there will be further updates as the day goes on so check back with the government Facebook page or with the Independent Tribune for more information.