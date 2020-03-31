CONCORD — Employees of the City of Concord donated 72 units of blood at a Red Cross Blood Drive on Monday.
It took more than seven hours as the Red Cross was strictly adhering to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines and were only able to take one to two units of blood at a time.
But there has seen a spree of cancellations of blood drives over the last few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the City wanted to make sure the Red Cross and the community had what it needed.
"Our community's blood supply is critically low at a time in which a strong demand remains,” Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said. “Emergency surgeries can't wait, and life-saving operations must continue during this public health crisis.
“I’m very proud of my fellow coworkers who stepped up, answered the call, and provided the Red Cross with over 70 units of blood. Their service above self saved lives today."
Every blood donation could impact more than three separate lives, so Concord’s donations could help more than 200 people.
The Red Cross is able to meet patient needs in the area right now due to donations like the ones from the City of Concord, but this doesn’t mean they won’t need help in the future.
“The need for blood is ongoing and we want to be able to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic,” Maya Franklin, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, said. “Obviously there are a lot of uncertainties around this outbreak, how long it might last, so we want to encourage people to make appointments within the next couple weeks.
“We’re talking about mid-April and beyond.”
The Red Cross is taking extra precautions with all of their donations and followed them to the letter for the City’s donations.
Every single individual donating blood had their temperature taken before donating and then after. Every donation bed was sanitized between donors. All phlebotomists wore masks and gloves and those giving blood were given hand sanitizer throughout the donation process and were swabbed with an antiseptic scrub before donating.
In addition, every Red Cross staff member and volunteer had their temperature taken before and after blood drives.
“Additionally our staff are wearing their gloves and changing gloves often, again, that is something that they have to do regularly to adhere to safety standards,” Franklin said.
She continued: “Additionally starting today, donors will see volunteers and staff also wearing face masks.”
The City of Concord is currently under a “stay-at-home” proclamation as is the rest of Cabarrus County.
As of Monday there were 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the County with one death. Hospitals are in need of personal protective equipment and have seen an influx of help from numerous places as Kannapolis City Schools and Cannon School are donating face shields and masks and others are knitting face masks for hospital workers.
Hospitals are busy at the moment and the City of Concord wanted to make sure they didn’t have to worry about running out of blood while they are dealing with another crisis.
“The City of Concord’s continued partnership with the American Red Cross was exemplified on Monday, March 30,” City Manager Lloyd Payne said. “Team Concord realizes the crisis we face requires selfless service to our community and they stepped up to the challenge.”
Community members can offer assistance as well.
“There are multiple ways that people can help,” Franklin said. “If they are ineligible to give blood for whatever reason we would encourage them to consider becoming a volunteer.
“There are a number of volunteer opportunities available on redcross.org, not only as a blood ambassador or a blood drive host but also with our disaster cycle service teams and other facets of the Red Cross and our humanitarian services.”
If anyone is wanting to donate blood make sure to make an appointment.
“Right now it’s very important that people make appointments,” Franklin said. “Again, we are following the guidelines of the CDC as far as social distancing is concerned so that is important that people make appointments so we can manage that donor flow and provide social distancing between donors and, as appropriate, between staff.”