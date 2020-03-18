Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne directed staff to close most City facilities to the public effective 5 p.m. on March 18. Payne's decision was the latest step taken by the City of Concord to safeguard City staff and the public during the continued threat and spread of COVID-19.
In order to minimize exposure to the virus and slow the spread, all City of Concord facilities will be closed to the public until further notice with the following exceptions:
- Warehouse and Fleet Shop at Brown Operations Center – we must continue to receive supplies for our staff to function
- Concord Police Headquarters – lobby will remain open to the public for non-administrative public safety needs
- Rider Transit Center – will remain open to assist customers
- Concord-Padgett Regional Airport – will remain open to assist customers
As the situation changes, these locations will be reassessed and restricted or closed if needed. City Council meetings and other public body meetings will be assessed by Mayor Dusch and the City Council to determine if they are essential to hold. Any scheduled bid openings, required by State law, will be conducted at the Brown Operations Center Ready Room with social distancing for all attendees.
"Our primary focus remains on the efficient delivery of essential services to the citizens of Concord," Payne said. "I feel this measure is necessary in order to have City personnel available to deliver these services to our community. We are Team Concord – strong and resilient, and we will endure this crisis together. We will not panic but rather remain the calm in the midst of this storm. The public rely on us – we will continue to come through for them."
Payne instructed staff to provide adequate signage and contact information at each closed facility to help customers understand the closure and how they can reach staff. He also reminded staff to use technology instead of in-person meetings, and to otherwise be safe and follow recommendations of the CDC and other health officials.
The City reemphasizes that all customers should use online and phone services as an alternative to in-person interactions in City facilities. Utility bill information and payments, service connections, work order requests, and many more features are available online at concordnc.gov. We also invite you to use our payment drop box outside of City Hall or mail your utility payment as an alternative to paying in person. As always, our Customer Care Team is available to serve you over the phone, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m., at 704-920-5555.