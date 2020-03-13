Concord City Council voted unanimously in favor of adopting an ordinance and zoning restrictions in reference to a potential residential property on Odell School Road at Thursday’s meeting.
This is a property that has been discussed for a while – going back years in fact – and the current developer M/I Homes presented the City Council with its best option.
The original proposal a while back included a developer taking up almost all of the space on the building site, but homes would have been right up against other neighborhoods as more than 550 homes were in the plan.
M/I Homes then came with a proposal to limit the number of homes in the area to 300 and leave undisturbed land toward the edge of the property that would leave space between the adjoining neighborhoods.
“This is a plan that has almost 64 percent open space, you’re capped at 300 units…one of the objections or concerns we heard from other people as we were going through this process was the proximity of this development to their homes, particularly to the south,” Vice President of Land at M/I Homes, Inc. Scott Herr said. “So I’d like to highlight again, very quickly, that distance from our house(s) to many of the houses that are adjacent to us is anywhere from a football field to a quarter of a mile.”
He continued: “So we’ve gone to great lengths to try and preserve the feel of the immediate vicinity while also delivering a community that is in line with the land use plan, and also provides a neighborhood that is more efficient from an infrastructure standpoint.”
M/I Homes agreed to some 25 conditions with this build and City Council voted in favor of approving all of them unanimously.
There was an opportunity for the public to speak about this proposal and the council took time to respond as well. But even before Herr talked there was an important point brought up.
One-year residential building moratorium
This property sits in a spot where there has been a lot of conversation over the last few months both online and in Board of Education meetings.
The Northwest section of Concord is growing very quickly. It’s one of the fastest growing areas in the state. The Board of Education has had to re-align each of the last two years due to overcrowding in the elementary schools and an additional middle school is going in there in 2022.
Traffic has become an issue as well as there is both congestion and accidents pretty regularly due to the area pretty much growing faster than Concord can keep up. One member of the public said there had been around 125 accidents over the last couple of years.
This is why a resident of the area, Bryan Snyder, started a petition to put a residential building moratorium on the area for at least a year. His petition has more than 1,700 signatures and counting.
“We continue to see additional development being proposed, almost monthly it seems,” Snyder said at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting. “With the number of people that we have out there already, the number of homes, the roads and schools are at – I would say – above capacity.”
He continued: “We feel like we need a plan to manage the growth. It’s a great problem to have; a lot of people want to live in that area. Its proximity to major highways, we have great schools, but that’s actually creating a challenge for us.”
Snyder pointed out that the six schools in the area have grown in enrollment 31 percent in six years while the rest of Concord grew 9 percent. The total number of students has gone from 4,600 to 6,100. With this growth there has created problems with infrastructure such as the traffic.
This is indeed an issue and City Council wants to see it addressed. But while they did not address a building moratorium on Thursday, they absolutely were in favor of getting the infrastructure in place to deal with the growth, many Council members made a point to mention it.
Infrastructure is an issue with the Department of Transportation that will need to be taken up in time. If DOT can get something done with that then the changes can start to be made.
Infrastructure
This was an issue brought up multiple times during the meeting whether by a Council member or someone in the public. In fact, someone who spoke opposed to this development during the public meeting brought up this very thing when addressing the City.
Back in 2015 a development was rejected in that area because of the possibility of the additional traffic without the proper infrastructure in place to deal with it. Bryan Dill spoke about that at the meeting.
“In 2015 this was voted away based on safety and quality of life concern and those concerns are not better today, for sure,” he said. “We heard about traffic and we’ll continue to hear about traffic. Poplar Tent Road and Odell School Road will be the thoroughfare for this property, it’s dangerous. I invite you to come at 7 in the morning or 5 in the evening, it’s a rough situation.
“I’ve not been able to ride a bike down Odell School Road for five years now, I (have) two teenage drivers and it’s terrifying to put them on the road in that area.”
Northwest Cabarrus is indeed an area that needs some work and it is absolutely on the conscious of the City Council and the people of that community.
Infrastructure does need to be put in place to help and the Department of Transportation certainly has something to deal with in the coming years.
When you say ‘no’ to something, you’re saying ‘yes’ to something else
There was going to be something built on this property no matter what in the next few years. The Cabarrus County Board of Education knew this particular build was coming. They had it on their development map at a February meeting marked as “Approved.”
Something is coming to this location no matter what. What the City Council wanted to make clear though Thursday was this was the best proposal they had seen which was why they wanted to move forward with it.
“I sit in that traffic every day and my daughter’s in that school system, so I completely understand and I hear you from that perspective,” Council Member Jennifer Parsley said. “There were a few of us that were here five years ago, I guess…and I completely remember all of the years that this has gone on…so I completely understand that.”
She continued: “I know you guys have heard me say this many times before and as Brian (King) said, I’m sure we’re going to hear it again tonight, and you are going to hear it again tonight: When you say ‘no’ to something, you’re saying ‘yes’ to something else. And, as you guys probably know that better than anybody of going through this process, five years ago we said ‘no’ to the 550 homes and then we said ‘no’ to something else, so when you say ‘no’ to something, there is a ‘yes’ that’s coming.
“And I have to say with the five years that I feel like that this ‘yes’ is probably about as good as we’ve gotten from a perspective of, in my opinion, of conservation, of distance and buffers and things of that nature.”
As Kerr said earlier in the meeting, there will be a football field to a quarter of a mile of undisturbed land on the edge of this development. M/I Homes also agreed to a deed restriction that would prevent a sewer line from going through that area as well further solidifying the open space.
It’s still a development so there will be more people and cars as a result, but it is much less than the 550 homes which could have potentially gone in five years ago.
With this land it is also important to reiterate – something was going to go in here. The City knew it and the Board of Education knew it. The City believes this is the best option it has seen, but it is also aware some changes do need to be made to the infrastructure.
“I just want everybody to know we understand the school overcrowding and understand the traffic there and understand the preservation of our woodlands,” Council Member Brian King said. “That’s why we’re working really hard on greenways and parks and we’re trying to get some of our own land for these things as well and we’re trying to work as hard as we can with NCDOT to get a lot of these roads fixed.”
Other items
City Council also took time Thursday to address the current situation surrounding COVID-19.
You can read more about what was said throughout the day Thursday as well as the meeting here.
What’s Next
City Council will next meet April 9 in regular session.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on March 17 while the Board of Adjustment meets March 24.